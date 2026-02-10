READER LETTER | PAC and Azapo must save Azanians from perpetual lies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

It’s that time of the year again when the president makes his state of the nation address (Sona).

His 2026 address is scheduled for Thursday, and a lot is expected of President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide solutions and relief for many of our problems.

The Azanian people know the script by now: promises of job creation because unemployment blues keep the citizens awake at night.

There will be a promise to combat crime, while it has become clear that state workers, including cops, are in cahoots with the worst criminals in the land.

For more than 30 years, we’ve been listening to the same lies from different voices.

For ordinary people, Sona is more about fashion as political leaders show off their expensive outfits.

Meanwhile, there are areas in SA with no running water and schools with pit toilets, etc.

The local government elections will probably be held towards the end of 2026. The PAC and Azapo must sit in one room and build a way forward to save Azanians from perpetual lies. — Tholang Skhosana, Crystal Park