OPINION | Urgent need to make transition from boyhood to manhood safer

8 December 2025 - As the summer initiation season hits its peak, initiates seeking to make the transition into manhood are having to fend off more than their nerves as thieves are intercepting their food and personal belongings enroute to initiation schools. Pictured here: Taxi association members met with initiates to listen to their concerns in Kwalanga. Picture Werner Hills

In SA, the transition from boyhood to manhood is traditionally marked by rites of passage.

These practices, deeply embedded in the cultural fabric of our diverse communities, are meant to instil important values, courage, responsibility and respect. They are sacred. Yet, tragically, in many cases, the pursuit of manhood has become a death sentence.

Every year, young boys die, are injured or suffer amputations during initiation in remote circumcision schools. Others are kidnapped or coerced and families, particularly single mothers, are sidelined from these critical rites.

Despite the sacredness of these practices, secrecy has allowed untrained initiators and illegal schools to operate with impunity. Some boys are even forced to pay ransoms or take themselves to unsafe and cheaper alternatives, while oversight by the authorities remains weak.

We must ask ourselves difficult questions: Why do we continue to risk life in the name of culture? What is truly taught on these mountains?

And why, despite decades of practice, do some men return from initiation with distorted understandings of respect, gender equality and responsibility?

The evidence is sobering. In regions such as the Eastern Cape, often regarded as the heartland of these practices, there are persistently high levels of gender-based violence, sexual abuse and violent crime.

One is forced to question whether the intended teachings of manhood are being achieved at all. Culture is precious. But culture that harms is not sacred — it is failing.

This is not an attack on culture. It is an attempt to save lives, restore dignity and reclaim meaning. We propose to relocate circumcision procedures to licensed hospitals and clinics, ensure medical clearance and parental consent and bring the moral, cultural and civic teachings of manhood into classrooms and accredited community spaces.

In the early childhood development foundational stage, children can be introduced to identity, belonging, bodily autonomy, respect and cultural storytelling.

The goal is not initiation but grounding — laying the ethical foundation for responsible adulthood. At primary school, learners explore the history and meaning of rites of passage across Southern Africa, including Xhosa, Zulu, Basotho, Tsonga, Venda, Khoi-San traditions, as well as religious practices such as Islamic Khitan, Jewish Brit Milah and Christian confirmation.

Health, hygiene, puberty education and ethics must be taught openly, with assessments to ensure comprehension.

In the high school phase, we advocate that boys engage critically with manhood, citizenship, accountability, consent, gender equality, and leadership.

Learners may choose a cultural, faith-based, civic or hybrid rite-of-passage pathway. Sacred teachings are taught openly and respectfully — without secrecy, coercion or danger.

Circumcision, when chosen or culturally required, should be performed only in accredited health facilities by trained professionals.

Boys should receive medical screening, hydration guidance, aftercare and follow-up support. Winter circumcision, medical clearance and professional oversight reduce complications and deaths.

There is no cultural justification for preventable loss of life. We propose a national framework that includes accreditation of rites-of-passage programmes and educators, a ban on illegal initiation schools, mandatory reporting and enforcement by the police, health and education.

Furthermore, there must be alignment with the constitution, the Schools Act, the National Health Act, the Children’s Act and the Bela Act.

Anyone operating outside this framework must be held accountable. Culture cannot exist outside the law. We cannot continue whispering about deaths while burying our sons.