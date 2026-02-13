SOWETAN | Tone-deaf leadership erodes public trust

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

During moments of crisis, South Africans expect leadership that is empathetic and acutely aware of the daily hardships faced by ordinary citizens.

Instead, the public is too often confronted with tone-deaf remarks from senior political figures that betray a profound disconnect from the conditions under which millions live.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi’s recent comment during a media briefing on Joburg’s water crisis is a case in point. In attempting to convey that he, too, is affected by water shortages, Lesufi remarked that when the taps run dry, he goes to a hotel to bathe.

Whatever his intent, the statement landed as an unvarnished display of privilege. For households rationing buckets of water, relying on communal taps or going days without basic sanitation, the suggestion that a hotel room is a reasonable fallback option is not merely insensitive; it is insulting. It echoed the infamous “let them eat cake” trope — a shorthand for elite indifference to popular suffering.

This was not an isolated lapse. Gauteng health MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko recently sought to dismiss reports of overcrowded hospitals by suggesting that some patients prefer to sleep on the floor.

In a healthcare system buckling under staff shortages, infrastructure decay and patient overflow, such remarks trivialise the indignity and risk faced by vulnerable patients, including women in labour. Normalising deprivation is not crisis management; it is rhetorical evasion.

Earlier this year, mineral and petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe provoked outrage by characterising unemployed youth as lazy and unwilling even to submit CVs.

The comment ignored structural unemployment, spatial inequality, skills mismatches and an anaemic labour market. Blaming citizens for systemic failure is a familiar political reflex, but it deepens alienation rather than catalysing reform.

As far as these political howlers are concerned, DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille is up there with the worst. From remarks about apartheid’s “benefits” to claims about “black privilege” — illustrates how flippant framing of deeply painful histories corrodes social cohesion. Apologies after public backlash do little to undo the damage already inflicted on trust.

The cumulative effect of these verbal missteps is corrosive. They reinforce perceptions of an insulated political class, disconnected from the material realities of unemployment, failing services, crime and poverty.

Leadership is not merely about policy articulation; it is about moral posture and communicative discipline. Words shape legitimacy. SA’s challenges demand sober, empathetic leadership attuned to public sentiment. Tone-deafness by officials is not a minor communications error; it is a governance failure.