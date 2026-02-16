SOWETAN | Driver’s killing a crime, not Afrophobia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Isaac Satlat, the e-hailing driver who was strangled to death by his passengers last week.

The killing of e‑hailing service driver Isaac David Satlat has shone a spotlight on SA’s violent crime problem — and underscored the dangers of Afrophobia.

According to his family, the 22‑year‑old Nigerian citizen had a promising future. He was an engineering student with a passion for fashion and had only started working as a taxi driver three months ago. His death is yet another young life stolen by a barbaric criminal act.

Satlat is believed to have picked up a couple who requested his services under the pretence of being customers. His killing, captured on the car’s dashcam, quickly went viral on social media. The footage sparked widespread outrage, but it also risks fuelling animosity between locals and Nigerians. The alleged perpetrators are believed to be South Africans.

This incident comes amid simmering tension between locals and foreign nationals in some parts of the country. Organisations such as Operation Dudula and the Durban‑based March and March have been stoking division by blocking foreigners from accessing public facilities such as clinics.

The March and March group, led by former radio presenter Jacinta Ngobese, recently protested outside a Durban school, demanding that South African pupils be prioritised ahead of children of foreign nationals.

The Afrophobia promoted by Ngobese and her supporters has the potential to spark violent clashes between locals and foreigners. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s intervention during his state of the nation address, affirming that no foreign nationals will be denied access to services, is welcome and long overdue.

While SA is a country of scarce resources, it is inhumane and wrong to deny fellow Africans education and healthcare. It is also regressive to spread hatred against Africans from other countries.

Law enforcement agencies, not vigilante groups such as Operation Dudula or March and March, must enforce immigration laws.

In addition to protecting immigrants who are legally in the country, Ramaphosa’s government should strengthen border controls. Complaints about porous borders are legitimate, but targeting African immigrants is unacceptable.

Satlat’s family has rightly issued a statement pleading that his killing must not be used to incite hatred between South Africans and Nigerians. His alleged killers are expected to make their first court appearance today. The matter must be treated as a criminal case — not as a conflict between locals and foreigners.