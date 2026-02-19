LETTER | Jackson’s legacy lives on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Losing a person of distinction is among the most emotionally difficult and universal of human experiences. International human rights icon Jesse Jackson passed away this week at 84. Death is inevitable; it is a journey that everyone must take.

Often, we wish death were not part of life. It is a grief-filled and traumatic encounter that permanently alters your look at life. Jackson stood with the masses during the darkest days of racism, an inspiring and uplifting person, a towering figure on our global landscape.

His ability to achieve the unachievable against insurmountable odds was proven time and again and spoke to his absolute passion for the welfare of his friends and beloved community.

A colossal figure, a source of inspiration, a tower of strength in adversity, a guiding light in stormy seas, a ray of hope in times of distress, a shining star in darkness, whose gentle presence illuminated the path that many followed.

His finest quality was his patience, an inherent ability to listen, to absorb and to offer a point of view based on quiet, measured wisdom. Jackson was a symbol of fearless excellence. May his departed soul rest in peace. – Farouk Araie, Benoni