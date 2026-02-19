LETTER | No point to rename KZN

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Instead of guiding King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, some political illiterates want to use his proposal to rename KwaZulu-Natal as KwaZulu in their campaign for the upcoming local government elections, as if the name change will improve service delivery.

The then KwaZulu homeland was a product of the 1959 Promotion of Bantu Self-Government Act, which created 10 homelands — Bophuthatswana, Ciskei, Gazankulu, KaNgwane, KwaNdebele, KwaZulu, Lebowa, QwaQwa, Transkei, and Venda.

The homelands were abolished after 1994, and in SA now, we have one nation, not ethnic-based nations. The UDF resisted the KwaZulu homeland’s attempt to incorporate the townships in apartheid SA’s Natal province into the homeland because it didn’t recognise the homelands, including KwaZulu.

The violence between the ANC and the IFP originated from KwaZulu homeland’s forceful attempt to incorporate the Natal townships. The province is still to recover from the UDF-IFP political killings of the 1980s and ANC-IFP political killings of the 1990s and early 2000s.

Provincial name changes are unlikely to reduce unemployment or the housing backlog, stop violence, or curtail teenage pregnancy and substance abuse. — Phepisi Radipere, Ga-Ramoka-kadi