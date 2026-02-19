SOWETAN | Our exposé forces police’s hand

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Yesterday, Petunia Macingwane, a property “lawyer” accused of defrauding several people of their hard-earned money in an alleged scam to sell them homes, appeared in the Mamelodi magistrate’s court.

Her arrest and appearance in court came soon after we exposed her alleged shenanigans, which have left several prospective homebuyers in despair.

What should alarm us all, however, is that her arrest on Monday was not the first in connection with the alleged offence of fraud related to property sales. In November 2023, she was arrested for allegedly running a housing scam and released on bail. That matter is expected back in court on April 1 for pre-trial.

Last week, we revealed that Macingwane was being investigated by the Property Practitioners Regulatory Authority after five complaints were laid against her as the CEO and director of Petu Estate, which operates from an office at Ghandi Square in the Joburg CBD.

According to the regulator’s CEO Thato Ramaili, one of the five complaints against Macingwane was at the final stage of investigation.

It has been further alleged that Macingwane had been posing to unsuspecting clients as a conveyancing lawyer, but the Legal Practice Council confirmed to this publication that she was not registered as required by law.

Victims of her alleged fraudulent activities told this newspaper how they lost their money after depositing it into her bank account thinking they were buying houses.

One of the alleged victims, Nokuthula Kgoadi, said she paid R700,000 into Macingwane’s bank account in October for a house in Bramley outside Alexandra. But she later found out the property was not fully owned by the so-called sellers. She has been struggling to get her money back.

Macingwane has denied the allegations, but judging by her court appearance yesterday, where she was confronted by more people, she could face more serious accusations.

Despite cases that had been opened in some instances by those who alleged she had scammed them of their money, law enforcement had been tardy in bringing her to justice. Therefore, her sudden arrest and appearance in court was no voluntary action by the police but an act to save face after our exposé.

If anything, her case is yet another proof that journalism ultimately is a form of public service that continues to hold those in power to account and help bring justice to victims of alleged crimes.

It was our reporting on the growing list of her alleged victims that finally forced the police’s hand.