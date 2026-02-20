LETTER | YouTube might know more about me

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Mark Zuckerberg is in court defending his Meta products, including Facebook and Instagram, from the accusation that they are deliberately addictive.

As a retired, grumpy senior, I try to avoid the world of influencers found on these platforms. The latest information that may harm me one way or the other is online medical advice.

Of course, much of it is right, but how can I tell? I get my medical advice from my local, living doctor.

The only online service I regularly use is YouTube, to learn how to use my new coffee machine or how to turn off all of the beeps on our new car.

This sort of information is reliable and accurate, but it keeps feeding me suggestions that I might be, and usually am, interested in, and it’s hard to stop.

I worry that YouTube knows more about me than many of my friends. —Dennis Fitzgerald