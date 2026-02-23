OPINION | How commission conducts search, seizure operations

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The Competition Commission’s search and seizure operations are a lawful and essential tool to investigate suspected scrap metal price-fixing and dismantle cartels

I have previously shared information about the range of tools the Competition Commission uses when conducting investigations or market inquiries, and today I examine its search and seizure operations.

It is important to note that while Section 49 of the Competition Act 89 of 1998 empowers the commission to enter and search under a warrant, it is only entitled to seek a warrant if there are reasonable grounds to believe that a prohibited practice has taken place, is taking place or is likely to take place on the premises; or anything connected with an investigation in terms of the Act is in the possession of, or under the control of, a person who is on or in those premises.

Recently, the commission announced that it was conducting search and seizure operations at the premises of four scrap metal purchasing companies operating in Germiston, Nigel, Vanderbijlpark, and Hammanskraal.

Searches and seizures are a key method in the commission’s investigation toolkit to find information such as documents or data relevant to an ongoing investigation.

The Act authorises the commission to enter and search premises in order to seize documents that have a bearing on an investigation. Search and seizure operations, however, may also require a search warrant granted from a high court that further allows the commission to enter, search the premises of these companies and seize information pertaining to the investigation at hand.

Where necessary, the investigators may be accompanied by a police officer to safeguard the interests of all parties while ensuring seamless execution of the warrant.

During a search and seizure operation, our team of analysts will collect the necessary information while, most importantly, conducting the operation with due regard for the rights of the firm(s) in question and their employees.

The search and seizure operations earlier this month were conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of a complaint lodged by a third party in 2023 and a complaint initiated by the commissioner in February 2026.

In a nutshell, the commission has reasonable grounds to suspect that Scaw South Africa (Pty) Ltd (“Scaw”), Cape Gate (Pty) Ltd (“Cape Gate”), Shaurya Steel (Pty) Ltd trading as Force Steels (“Force Steels”) and Unica Iron and Steel (Pty) Ltd (“Unica”) have engaged in fixing the purchase price of shredded or processed scrap metal.

It is alleged that these firms have made price adjustment announcements of the same amount for implementation at more or less the same time. This conduct may amount to fixing of prices and/or trading conditions in contravention of the Competition Act.

During the search, the commission seized documents and electronic data, which will be analysed together with other information gathered to determine whether these companies have contravened the Competition Act.

The companies under investigation operate as buyers of shredded or processed scrap metals, which they use in the production of long steel products.

We have a duty to dismantle any alleged price-fixing cartel in the market. This will go a long way towards eliminating any existing artificial barriers to entry and creating a conducive environment for all firms, in particular small businesses and firms owned by historically disadvantaged persons, to enter and participate in the market.

In due course, I will share with readers more information about this investigation, our findings and how it has contributed to change in market behaviour.