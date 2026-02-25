SOWETAN | Lesufi must now deliver on his pledges

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the province address on Monday, aiming to restore hope among residents. Whether his attempt will succeed remains uncertain. He leads a province where trust in the government is at its lowest and service delivery has deteriorated significantly over the years.

It is not only the water crisis that makes life difficult in Gauteng. Unemployment poses a serious threat to stability. The sight of young people idling in townships reflects the government’s failure to create an environment conducive to job creation. Poverty and joblessness often push some into crime, turning communities into breeding grounds for criminal activity. Many residents feel unsafe even in their own homes.

Municipalities and their entities are also in disarray. The water shortages from southern Johannesburg to Soshanguve stem from years of neglect of crucial infrastructure. Some Johannesburg residents went without water for nearly a month.

Lesufi unveiled plans to tackle these challenges. He announced R762m to overhaul Johannesburg’s water infrastructure, the completion of a new Brixton reservoir this week, and a 5km pipeline to be finished by year-end. A new 20‑million‑litre storage facility will also be built in Midrand, which recently endured severe water cuts.

On unemployment, Lesufi committed to creating 250,000 jobs through investment and infrastructure projects. He also vowed to crack down on crime, promising that authorities are pursuing syndicates behind much of the province’s violent crime.

Yet, Gauteng residents have grown weary of promises. They demand action. There is no silver bullet for the province’s problems, but solutions must begin with reliable basics: water flowing from taps and a regular electricity supply. Achieving this requires strengthening local government, which is at the coalface of service delivery.

All spheres of the government must be free of corruption, accountable for every cent spent and focused on budgeted priorities. Only then can Gauteng move from rhetoric to tangible progress.

Lesufi and his government must be aware that there is going to be added pressure on them with municipal elections around the corner. The expectations from long-suffering voters will be high. The threat of losing the elections should give the government enough impetus to do the right thing.

But it shouldn’t have to be that way. We shouldn’t have to wait for an election campaign to get the government to work — it should come naturally. Hopefully, Lesufi’s pledges were not just talk.