EDZANI MPHAPHULI | What SA should do to reverse child stunting, malnutrition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation (SONA) address Ramaphosa announced that the government would finally ensure interventions in a child’s first 1,000 days of existence to effectively deal with malnutrition places stunting now as a national priority. Rodger Bosch/Pool via REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s 2026 state of the nation address provided a much-needed glimmer of hope in the fight against stunting and child nutrition in the country.

Ramaphosa’s announcement that the government would finally ensure interventions in a child’s first 1,000 days of existence to effectively deal with malnutrition places stunting now as a national priority.

Child stunting is not a marginal issue; it is a national crisis. And it begins long before a child turns five.

The president’s commitment to end child stunting by 2030 is not another policy promise. It is a line in the sand.

For the first time, child stunting has been named as a national priority and embedded within the National Strategy to Accelerate Action for Children. SA has said, clearly and publicly, that we will no longer accept that one in four children is robbed of their full potential before they reach school.

Children grow in two ways. They grow outwards by gaining weight. They grow upwards by gaining height.

Growing outwards requires calories. Almost any food will do. Porridge, rice, bread, samp, fat cakes, chips and sugary drinks fill small stomachs.

Growing upwards requires food diversity. Milk, beans, eggs, fruit and vegetables build bones, muscles and most critically, brains.

A child who eats mostly calorie-rich foods may look chubby and cute. But when measured against other children their age, they are far shorter. Their brain development may also be compromised.

This is what we call a stunted child, a child who is too short for their age.

Stunting is not just about height. It is about brain development, immune strength, school readiness, earning potential and lifelong health.

It is silent; by the time we see it clearly, the damage has often already been done.

The first 1,000 days decide everything. From conception to a child’s second birthday, just 1,000 days pass. In those 1,000 days, the brain forms more than one million neural connections per second. Growth speed is at its highest.

Nutritional deprivation has its strongest and most irreversible effects. By the time a child turns two, most irreversible damage of stunting to the brain has already occurred.

SA’s under-five stunting rate is around 28%. But at 18 to 23 months, it exceeds 42%. By 24 to 35 months, it remains above 30%. For children 48 to 59 months, the stunting average is only about 16%. The national average is driven by what happens between 6 and 35 months. (SA Demographic and Health Survey, 2016.)

Among children under five who die from malnutrition, most are between 12 and 24 months old.

We cannot fix a first 1,000-day problem in preschool or grade R.

If the only guaranteed meal some children receive is at school or an early childhood centre, we must ask a harder question. What are their youngest siblings, aged zero to two, eating?

The National Development Plan recognised the first 1,000 days as critical. Yet, support has been weighted later in childhood.

If we are serious about halving stunting by 2030, the first 1,000 days must sit at the centre of national action.

SA’s health system must be equipped to protect children from the very start of life. That protection begins in pregnancy.

Micronutrient supplementation for pregnant women must be strengthened in line with national department of health guidelines. Expectant mothers should receive multiple micronutrient supplements, not only iron and folic acid, to address deficiencies in zinc, iodine and other essential nutrients that influence foetal growth and brain development.

Low birth weight is one of the strongest predictors of early growth faltering and later stunting.

But guidelines alone are not enough. Clinics must be properly resourced. There must be no stockouts of maternal micronutrient supplements and no stockouts of therapeutic and supplementary nutrition products for children who are not growing well.