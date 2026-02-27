SOWETAN | Stadium ticketing faces huge derby test

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The new digital ticketing system, which has been tried at local football events, faces a major test tomorrow when Kaizer Chiefs face Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby.

After four weeks of trial, error and frustration for fans, we hope there won’t be any glitches at FNB Stadium when the much-anticipated, sold-out derby kicks off.

Despite reassurances from authorities, we remain sceptical of the system which, when it was first piloted in the match between Chiefs and Golden Arrows last month, proved troublesome.

Fans complained about long waits at the scanning points or valid tickets not being recognised by the new technology.

Some showed patience, accepting the new system had teething problems, but when Pirates hosted Mamelodi Sundowns at Soccer City last week, it once again faced challenges.

Our reporters witnessed fans going into the stadium without their tickets being scanned at all. More worryingly, while Stadium Management SA reported nearly 60,000 tickets had been sold for Pirates v Downs, the stadium looked packed beyond that allocation, with some observers claiming the crowd may have numbered over 70,000.

This week, when Chiefs hosted Stellenbosch, there was shoving and pushing outside the stadium gates again. The crowd at Tuesday’s match numbered no more than 15,000, but videos circulated on social media showed great agitation among fans.

Tomorrow’s match is a different beast. About 85,000 derby tickets sold out hours after they went on sale.

This is the first Soweto derby of the season, with both teams in with a chance of challenging for the title. Interest in the match is huge, and after the shenanigans of last year — when SMSA admitted there were as many as 20,000 fans who entered the stadium using fake tickets — we pray security will be tighter to deal with chance takers.

And there will be plenty of those who will pitch up at the venue without tickets, hoping to push in should there be a glitch in the system. Fortunately, the police have promised to immediately arrest anyone seen selling tickets outside the venue.

Preventing people without tickets from entering the stadium should be the main priority. We hope the metro police and security marshals will take charge of the Soccer City precinct and ensure everyone is safe on the day.

We urge fans to arrive early to smooth entry into the venue so that we can enjoy some of the best football SA has to offer.