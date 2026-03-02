OPINION | Gauteng’s work to fix local govt already under way

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

When Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi delivered his state of the province address (Sopa) last Monday, he did more than outline government priorities; he also issued a direct commitment to restore the credibility and functionality of local government in Gauteng.

At a time when public trust in local government has been tested by infrastructure backlogs, water disruptions and service delivery frustrations, Lesufi’s message was clear: fixing local government is not a campaign slogan; it is an active programme of reform already in motion.

Gauteng is the economic heart of SA. Its municipalities, especially the metropolitan giants such as Johannesburg and Tshwane, as well as Ekurhuleni, carry enormous pressure. Things like rapid urbanisation, ageing infrastructure and the lingering financial strain from years of instability have placed local government under immense stress.

A centre piece of the address was infrastructure renewal. The allocation of hundreds of millions of rand toward water system upgrades is not merely about pipes and pumps; it is about restoring dignity to the people.

For residents who have endured sporadic outages, Lesufi acknowledged frustration while outlining concrete timelines and financial commitments to stabilise reservoirs, refurbish treatment plants and modernise distribution networks. This marks a decisive shift from reactive crisis management to planned infrastructure investment.

Critically, the provincial government is not leaving municipalities to fend for themselves. One of the most important themes in the address was coordinated governance. Where local administrations have struggled with capacity or political instability, the province has stepped in with technical support, financial oversight and targeted interventions. This cooperative model recognises a simple truth: when municipalities fail, residents suffer and the government must prevent that.

Lesufi’s speech also underscored accountability. Too often, the narrative around local government reform focuses solely on failures. But reform requires systems that reward performance and correct dysfunction. The province has strengthened monitoring mechanisms to ensure that municipal managers and senior officials are held to measurable service delivery targets. Transparency in procurement and infrastructure spending is being tightened to close loopholes that historically enabled waste and mismanagement.

Equally important is the link between service delivery and economic opportunity. The premier’s broader economic agenda feeds directly into the sustainability of municipalities. Functional local government is not just about fixing potholes; it is about creating an environment where businesses can operate, investors have confidence and communities feel safe and supported.

Safety and stability featured prominently in the address as well. Crime and illegal mining operations have placed additional burdens on municipal services and infrastructure. By reinforcing law enforcement partnerships and deploying additional resources to hotspot areas, the provincial government is working to protect both communities and public assets. Gauteng has been allocated over 450 soldiers to assist in rooting out illegal mining and gang violence in the province.

The upcoming local government elections later this year will inevitably become a referendum on performance. But it is important to recognise that rebuilding municipalities after years of compounded challenges is complex work.

Gauteng’s future depends on municipalities that work, that collect waste on time, repair roads efficiently, maintain a reliable water supply and foster safe communities. The premier’s Sopa made it clear that the provincial government understands this foundational truth. Rather than distancing itself from municipal struggles, it has embraced responsibility for driving reform.

Fixing local government is not a short-term political strategy; it is an ongoing structural project. Lesufi’s address demonstrated that the work is already under way — backed by funding, oversight and a renewed commitment to delivery.

As residents head toward the polls in November, the evidence suggests that Gauteng is not standing still. It is rebuilding, reforming and restoring confidence in the institutions closest to the people. This approach offers something voters have long demanded: a government that listens, responds and acts.