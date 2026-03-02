SOWETAN | Global community must demand end to US bullying

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A view shows the aftermath of an Israel and the US strike on a building in Tehran, Iran, on February 28 2026.

On Saturday, the world awoke to news that the US and Israel had launched military strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Later reports confirmed that the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top Iranian officials had been killed.

The escalation immediately disrupted regional stability, with Iran retaliating by targeting US military bases across the Middle East. Airspace closures in several countries left thousands of passengers stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other transport hubs as airlines cancelled flights.

The attack highlights once again how the US and Israel appear to disregard international law and multilateral institutions. The strikes followed direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran, without any involvement from the United Nations. Both sides have threatened further bombardments in the coming days, raising fears of a widening conflict.

Iran’s response has been designed to spread the impact globally, including the closure of the Strait of Hormuz — a vital shipping route for oil in the Gulf. This corridor is used by major producers such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran and the United Arab Emirates. Its closure is expected to trigger a spike in oil prices worldwide, with SA not immune from the economic shock.

Reports have emerged of South Africans stranded in the Middle East. The international relations and cooperation department moved swiftly to reassure citizens that diplomats were in contact with those affected. Still, the situation remains deeply concerning.

Many observers argue that the attack on Iran is unjustifiable. It is an unnecessary war. For years, the US and Israel have targeted sovereign states, often acting with impunity. The ongoing genocide in Gaza is cited as evidence of Israel’s disregard for international norms.

Similarly, two months ago, the US invaded Venezuela, resulting in more than 80 deaths and the abduction of president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores. In both Venezuela and Iran, the US wants to effect regime change.

There is uncertainty about which nation might be next, with Cuba firmly in the US’s sights. Unless the global community demands respect for international law and insists on resolving disputes through multilateral institutions, this cycle of unilateral action will continue.

The calls for the reform of the UN gained ground after the US, under then-president W Bush and his allies, unilaterally attacked Iraq in 2003, claiming the Saddam Hussein regime had weapons of mass destruction. Bush’s successors were much more calculated.

But Trump doesn’t care. This bullying behaviour by the US will not end with Trump because the global community has given Washington no reason to stop.