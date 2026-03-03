SOWETAN | Escapes expose gaps in fight against crime

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The report about suspects escaping from police custody paints a grim picture of SA’s struggle against violent crime. Far from inspiring confidence, these incidents reinforce a troubling perception: that the criminal justice system is failing at one of its most basic tasks — keeping arrested dangerous suspects off the streets.

A police presentation in parliament reveals that 284 suspects escaped from police detention in the last financial year, with at least 100 still at large. Among them are individuals accused of serious crimes including rape and murder.

The presentation exposes the problems of policing failure, crumbling infrastructure and poor maintenance of holding cells across the country.

That admission by the police should set off alarm bells. Police stations are the first line of defence in the criminal justice chain. When their holding facilities are unfit for purpose, the entire system is compromised. It raises uncomfortable questions about accountability and priorities within the state.

Worryingly, these failures come at a time when public trust in law enforcement leadership is already under severe strain. Daily revelations at the Madlanga commission suggest that some senior figures tasked with safeguarding the system may have been distracted, or worse, by alleged misconduct.

The impression created is of leadership more preoccupied with internal battles than with ensuring that basics like secure cells and functioning locks are in place.

Equally damaging is the apparent lack of coordination between government departments. In defensive mode, police have pointed out that the maintenance of police stations and holding cells falls under the department of public works and infrastructure. While that may be administratively correct, it offers little comfort to communities living in fear.

Criminals are unlikely to care which department is responsible; they simply benefit from the gaps.

This disjointedness plays directly into the hands of organised crime and violent offenders. Every escape undermines investigations, retraumatises victims, and places additional strain on courts, prosecutors, and already overstretched detectives. It also diverts resources into costly manhunts that could have been avoided.

The solution does not lie in finger-pointing. It lies in urgent, practical cooperation. Police and public works must improve communication, align responsibilities, and treat police infrastructure as a national priority rather than a bureaucratic nuisance. Secure detention facilities are not a luxury; they are essential to public safety.

Until these systemic weaknesses are addressed, escaped detainees will continue to pose a danger to citizens. South Africans deserve a justice system that secures suspects, protects communities, and restores faith in the institutions meant to serve them.