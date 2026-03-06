LETTER | World war is brewing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a Hamas police station on Saturday, in Gaza City, January 31, 2026. REUTERS/Dawoud Abu Alkas/ TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The war in the Middle East is an insult to the civilised world and a travesty to humankind. Beginning with a terror attack by Hamas members, whether orchestrated by their government in Gaza or not, to which Israel reacted 1,000-fold; followed by the US-sanctioned systematic invasion and annexation of the West Bank to the aerial invasion of Iran and the clinical assassination of its leadership, we’re being pushed towards a world war.

With wars in the Horn of Africa, DRC vs Rwanda, Russia vs Ukraine, and the US-Israel vs just about everyone else in the Middle East, the world is at war.

Common denominators are naked imperialism and dominance. Russia wants its USSR back; forget Africa, it doesn’t matter, as it can always be raped by the industrialised powers and its own corrupt “leaders”. The US-Israel axis of evil is out to destabilise every country it can in the Middle East for two reasons: the “survival” of Israel and some oil.

Add to this the recent Messianic histrionics of some members of the Trump inner circle and we have a recipe for a disaster beyond anyone’s comprehension.

And the world waits. Sort of like the world waited and watched as Hitler started his campaign a few generations ago. And we’ve learnt nothing, as we also wait and watch and do nothing. – Peter Baker, Parktown North