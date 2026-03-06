SOWETAN | Shortage of inspectors a governance failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

This week, we reported on the role the lack of site inspectors played in the collapse of a Johannesburg building whose construction began without approved permits. We also revealed a national shortage of 4,450 health inspectors − a stark indicator of systemic weakness.

These are not mere administrative lapses. They point to governance failures with direct ramifications for public safety, regulatory compliance and SA’s fragile democratic project.

From Gauteng’s metros like Tshwane and Johannesburg to Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape, environmental health practitioners are stretched well beyond recommended ratios. Food outlets and spaza shops are often only inspected after complaints have been lodged.

The numbers are especially dire in rural provinces. In Limpopo, for example, just 121 health inspectors serve a province that requires 657. The truth is, weak health inspections heighten the danger of foodborne illnesses, unhygienic trading conditions and environmental hazards.

This revelation comes not long after the tragic story of children who died after consuming snacks bought from spaza shops.

Insufficient construction oversight, meanwhile, increases the likelihood of unsafe structures, non-compliant developments and workplace accidents in one of the country’s most hazardous industries.

In construction, site inspectors are essential to enforce approved plans, occupational safety standards, and municipal bylaws. Without them, enforcement also becomes reactive rather than preventative.

But the more serious damage lies in what chronic shortages do to compliance culture. Regulation works when it is visible. When inspections are rare or erratic, the responsibility to comply weakens.

Law-abiding businesses bear the costs of meeting health and safety standards, while non-compliant operators gamble – often successfully – on not being inspected. The result is distorted competition that penalises ethical enterprise.

In a constitutional democracy, the rule of law depends not only on legislation but on enforcement capacity. When safety regulations exist on paper but are weakly applied, citizens begin to doubt the state’s ability to uphold basic standards. Inconsistent enforcement fuels perceptions of indifference, eroding trust between state and society.

SA urgently needs to experience significant economic growth and the construction sector, when properly regulated, should offer the opportunity to absorb unemployed youth in great numbers.

Weak inspection harms consumer confidence, while it encourages illegal practices. Strengthening inspectorates, therefore, must be seen as pro-growth. Effective oversight protects consumers, safeguards workers, and levels the playing field.

For SA to show real determination for inclusive, regulated economic growth, it must treat inspection capacity as a core democratic duty. Without credible enforcement, laws lose authority and the economy suffers as investor trust declines.

This is a price the country cannot afford to pay.