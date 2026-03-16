SOWETAN | Investigate Tshwane water tenders

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The revelations that senior ANC leaders in the City of Tshwane have been benefiting from a water tanker tender are damning proof that the ongoing water crisis is not simply the result of ageing infrastructure or drought, but rather a man-made disaster in which those in positions of power stand to gain.

Our sister publication, the Sunday Times, reported that companies linked to ANC Tshwane leaders Eugene “Bonzo” Modise and Rhulani James Shelenge scored a staggering R31.7m for delivering water as part of the city’s R777m emergency water supply project.

Modise, who serves as the ANC’s regional chairperson, and Shelenge, the regional treasurer, are not peripheral figures. Their involvement strikes at the very heart of governance in the capital city.

One of the companies, Gofa-One, registered by Modise together with his wife, was paid R1.7m in 2024 for delivering water to communities affected by prolonged water cuts. Another company, Best Enough Trading & Projects 669, started by Shelenge and his wife, benefitted to the tune of R30m.

These firms were among 40 private entities that profited handsomely while Tshwane residents endured weeks, sometimes months, of dry taps. The Sunday Times further reported that city manager Johann Mettler has called in the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to probe allegations of corruption and fraud in these contracts, with suspicions of irregularities in the awarding process and even duplication of invoices.

The over-reliance of municipalities on water tankers has long been flagged as a serious governance problem. Communities have often suspected that politicians were deliberately sabotaging infrastructure to create demand for tanker services, which then become lucrative opportunities for connected individuals.

Modise’s case is particularly troubling: he is not only an ANC leader but also the deputy mayor of Tshwane. Although he may have stepped down as a director of the company, there is no denying that he benefited financially from the tenders. Shelenge’s involvement raises further suspicion that the tender system is being abused to generate funds for the ANC itself.

This is a betrayal of the people of Tshwane. Residents expect their leaders to use public office to improve lives, not to enrich themselves. How can politicians be trusted to resolve service delivery problems when they profit directly from the crisis? The SIU must be given full space to investigate, and other law enforcement agencies should also be brought in to ensure accountability.

Those who have stolen from the public purse and cashed in on the suffering of residents must face justice. ANC headquarters should intervene decisively to dismantle what is being described as a “water cartel”.

Tshwane residents should take heart that these revelations have surfaced just months before they elect new leaders to govern the metro. Leaders who steal from the poor should be nowhere near the public purse.

Sowetan