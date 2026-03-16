S’THEMBISO MSOMI | Bozell would do well to keep his mouth in check

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When former US president Ronald Reagan found himself increasingly at odds with the US Congress and the American public over apartheid SA, he decided to make a surprising move.

He sent his secretary of state, George Schultz, to convince career diplomat Edward Perkins to become the new US ambassador to Pretoria.

By sending a black envoy to apartheid SA, Reagan and his advisers hoped he’d be under less public and congressional pressure to impose economic sanctions on Pretoria. The gesture, he hoped, would send a message that he too was opposed to Pretoria’s racist policies.

Reagan’s administration had resisted calls to isolate the Pretoria regime and to put pressure on its president, PW Botha, to release Nelson Mandela and other political prisoners as the first step towards negotiating a post-apartheid future.

Instead Reagan, who saw Botha’s regime as an important Cold War ally, preferred the much-maligned policy of “constructive engagement” – which often meant turning a blind eye to egregious human rights abuses and the violation of basic international rules.

But with the US Congress in 1986 passing the Comprehensive Anti-Apartheid Act, which banned new investments and prohibited the importing of South African goods by US companies, Reagan had to find new ways to take the pressure off his back.

His attempt at vetoing the Act failed when Congress overrode the move by an overwhelming majority vote, hence his appointment of the first black US ambassador to Pretoria.

From the onset, Perkins knew that he was not being sent to SA for the right reasons but decided to take the job nevertheless and despite strong calls from the likes of civil rights activist, the now-late Reverend Jesse Jackson, for him to turn down the job.

Perkins had told Reagan during his interview for the job that his success depended on winning the trust of all sides to the South African conflict and that, in their messaging, they needed to make it clear that white minority rule was not sustainable.

By the end of 1987 Perkins was in turbulent SA and presented his ambassadorial credentials to Botha, as per diplomatic tradition, in November of that year.

In interviews Perkins was to give decades after his retirement, he would tell of how Botha, in that first meeting, warned him not to “get involved in our affairs”.

“And then I said,” Perkins recalled in an interview with NPR (National Public Radio) in 2006, “Well, Mr President, I am here as a representative of the American people to the people of South Africa.”

Botha wasn’t pleased. “You didn’t hear me, did you?” Perkins remembered him saying before “he stuck his finger in my face… At this time, he was kind of shaking, he was so angry. The president and I were never to have a civil conversation during my entire time there.”

Throughout his two-year stay here, Perkins was to be true to his promise, refusing to be US ambassador to only one section of SA – white South Africa – but electing to be a US representative to all the “the people of South Africa”.

He travelled the length and breath of the racially divided Republic, learning first hand about the volatile situation on the ground and how it could be resolved.

In that way, he won his government some level of trust across the board – making it possible for the Americans to play a constructive role in the negotiation process that eventually led to the current constitutional dispensation.

Newly appointed US ambassador to SA, Leo Brent Bozell, would do well to take a leaf out of Perkins’ book.

US President Donald Trump’s appointee has been in the country for a couple of weeks and yet he has made a couple of poor decisions that suggest that he is not here as a US envoy to all of SA, but that he sees himself as a shopsteward for a small but monied and very vocal section of our society.

Hopefully, Pretoria’s decision to demarche Bozell after he said, among other outrageous comments, that “I don’t care” about what South Africans have to say on what constitutes hate speech, will cause him to have a rethink of how he is going to approach his job during his stay here.

While it should be expected that, as a Trump appointee, Bozell would now and again butt heads with Pretoria over foreign policy choices and other areas of disagreement, he should remember that the main objective is to forge relations between the two sovereign nations.

No matter what he may think of current government policies, it is not up to him to draw up a set of “demands” for policy changes as if he was some colonial-era governor-general carrying instructions from The Crown.

If certain policies are inappropriate, it is up to the South African electorate to change them through democratic means provided for in our constitution.