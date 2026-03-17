SOWETAN | Expose and charge everyone involved in Witness D’s death

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The arrest of the alleged gunman in the killing of “Witness D” marks a crucial moment in SA’s battle against corruption, criminal infiltration of the state and the intimidation of whistleblowers.

It is a development that should renew public confidence in the ability of law enforcement to pursue justice, even when the trail leads back to their own ranks.

The killing of Witness D, whose real name was Marius van der Merwe, was as brazen as it was chilling.

The former Ekurhuleni metro police officer was gunned down outside the gate of his home, in the presence of his family.

The timing of the hit — shortly after he testified at the Madlanga commission — sent a disturbing message to anyone who might consider exposing wrongdoing within the policing system. It reinforced the fear that whistleblowers in SA are dangerously vulnerable.

The arrest of Matipandile Sotheni, a former member of the SAPS Special Task Force, adds an even more troubling dimension to the case that goes to the heart of the concerns the Madlanga commission is investigating: whether elements within law enforcement have been compromised by organised crime.

So far, the commission’s work has been significant. Through testimony and evidence presented before it, disturbing relationships between senior police officers and alleged crime bosses have been exposed. These revelations paint a picture of an institution struggling with internal corruption and weakened oversight, conditions that ultimately undermine the rule of law.

Van der Merwe’s testimony was particularly explosive, as he implicated Ekurhuleni metro police head Brig Julius Mkhwanazi and other cops in the murder of a businessman. This willingness to testify suggested a commitment to truth despite the obvious risks.

His murder, therefore, represents more than the loss of a single witness; it symbolises the dangerous stakes involved in confronting corruption within powerful institutions.

Sotheni’s arrest is an important step, but it must be only the beginning. Investigators must pursue the case relentlessly to uncover the involvement of more characters, especially the one who ordered the killing and why.

If Van der Merwe was silenced because he dared to tell the truth, then justice requires that every individual involved in that conspiracy be exposed and charged.

SA cannot afford a policing system that turns against those who try to cleanse it. The Madlanga commission’s work must continue without fear or favour — because the health of the country’s democracy depends on it.

Sowetan