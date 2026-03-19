OPINION | Dry taps and broken promises of equality

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Residents of Westbury and Coronationville protest ove4 lack of water in the area. Residents say they have not had water for 5 weeks.

Recent water outages in Johannesburg are not just a municipal service delivery issue or infrastructural issue, as claimed, but a deep systemic issue deeply rooted in the legacy of apartheid.

During apartheid, urban planning deliberately prioritised white suburbs with robust infrastructure, while townships received minimal investment.

After 1994, the democratic government inherited these inequities. Many townships and informal settlements continue to rely on poorly maintained systems, originally designed without long-term growth in mind. The result is the devastating water crisis Joburg faces today.

In Melville, a middle-class suburb in Joburg, residents endured 24 days without running water, prompting a public briefing by mayor Dada Morero and Johannesburg Water managing director Ntshavheni Mukwevho.

Officials attributed the disruption to high demand and ageing infrastructure, revealing an erosion of state capacity and social trust. Access to water was central to the democratic promise made in the National Water Act (NWA) of 1998. This means that the privatisation of water is prohibited and all citizens have equal water rights. Moreover, the NWA gives the minister of water and sanitation the power to regulate how water is allocated, used and protected.

Melville residents depended on community tankers that supplied 15,000 litres for about 1,600 households, which translates to about 50 litres per household per day. For larger families, that amount barely covers drinking, cooking and basic washing.

At the same time, townships such as Meadowlands, Orlando East, and Pimville in Soweto faced similar outages under harsher conditions that are undignified and unbearable. In many parts of Soweto, there are no community tankers stationed within easy reach. Residents depend on intermittent deliveries from Johannesburg Water. When tankers do not arrive, people travel to other areas in search of water.

Women suffer more from the water outages in Johannesburg compared to their counterparts due to the gender inequalities that remain common in many households. Women are usually responsible for cooking, cleaning, childcare and caring for sick family members. When taps run dry, they are the ones who must queue for water and walk long distances to collect it.

The water crisis worsens existing gender inequalities. Despite gains in labour market participation, women remain under-represented in management positions and face wage gaps, which makes it more difficult for them to make enough money to take care of their financial and family needs.

To tackle this issue, women must “make a plan” for survival by running small businesses such as selling vegetables, operating salons or providing street food to sustain themselves and their families. However, prolonged water outages disrupt these enterprises.

These unique experiences of women during the water crisis in Joburg raise urgent questions about SA’s position in achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDG). Moreover, beyond business, women and girls need water for washing, cleaning reusable sanitary products and maintaining basic hygiene. When water is scarce, managing menstruation becomes difficult and sometimes unsafe.

This can lead to infections, discomfort and emotional stress. In Johannesburg, where water outages often affect informal settlements and townships, girls may miss school while women miss work. This undermines the government’s efforts to achieve SDGs, which includes ensuring equal access to education and ending discrimination against women and girls.

In SA, there are high cases of gender-based violence and human trafficking. Long walks to water points or crowded collection sites, particularly at night, increase vulnerability to harassment or violence against women.

Addressing water insecurity is therefore not merely a technical or municipal challenge but a matter of social justice and gender equality. Ensuring sustainable access to water is essential not only for health and livelihoods but also for advancing SA’s constitutional promise of equality.