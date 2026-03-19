SOWETAN | CAF ruling dents value of African football

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Senegalese players raise the trophy after winning the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2025) final match against Morocco at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in the capital Rabat, Morocco on January 19, 2026.

The Confederation of African Football’s (CAF’s) decision to award the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to Morocco has correctly been widely condemned as illogical.

From crowning Senegal as continental champions in February, CAF’s appeals board sent shockwaves throughout world football on Tuesday by declaring that Morocco would now be awarded victory and Senegal stripped of the title.

It’s an unprecedented decision that will be difficult to enforce. Senegal have long been awarded the gold medals, and they staged a parade in the streets of Dakar, celebrating with their compatriots.

To now seek to rob them of the title – all because sulky Morocco protested the decision by Senegal to stage a momentary walkout from the final after a controversial penalty – cannot be sensible.

Yes, Senegal were wrong for that walkout but the fact that they returned to the pitch and agreed to restart play with Morocco taking the penalty, which had triggered their ire, was evidence they wanted the match to play to completion.

Senegal went on to score the winner in extra time to claim their second Afcon. But behind the scenes, Morocco were seething.

That CAF agreed with their appeal – which wanted Senegal to forfeit the title – can only bring scorn to the African game. No country in history has ever won an international tournament in this manner, and CAF can’t want to be the first continental body to sanction such a bizarre decision.

We agree with the Senegal FA that the decision can be overturned by the court of arbitration for sport (CAS).

But couldn’t anyone sitting on that CAF appeals board see the decision was not justifiable? What kind of arguments were led in the hearing? Did the committee miss the part where Morocco agreed to resume the match with a penalty that Brahmin Diaz missed? Had that penalty gone in, would we be here?

All this makes a mockery of our football. Someone should tell Morocco that tournaments are not won in the boardroom but on the field of play. The decision will inevitably be reversed but we really should not have been here in the first place.

For that, African football now has an indelible mark, which even a positive ruling by the CAS in Senegal’s favour will not erase.