SOWETAN | Fuel bulk-buying disrupts supply, pricing

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Motorists queuing at a petrol station in Roodepoort, with some being seeing bulk buying. Photo: Veli Nhlapo

The sight of long queues at some filling stations and reports of bulk fuel buying, particularly of diesel, reflect a familiar pattern: anxiety-driven consumer behaviour in the face of global uncertainty.

In our lead story on Monday, we highlighted growing panic among motorists and businesses anticipating a fuel price hike linked to escalating conflict in the Middle East.

While such concerns are not without merit, the rush to stockpile fuel risks compounding the very instability people seek to avoid.

SA’s vulnerability in this regard is structural. As an importer of crude oil and refined petroleum products, the country is inherently exposed to global supply disruptions and price volatility.

The Middle East remains central to global oil production, and any sustained conflict in that region invariably sends shockwaves through international markets. Historically, geopolitical tensions there have translated into higher oil prices, weakened currencies in emerging markets, and inflationary pressure across economies like ours.

However, panic-buying is neither a rational nor an effective response. Fuel supply chains are carefully managed systems, calibrated to meet predictable demand patterns.

Sudden surges in consumption −driven not by actual shortages but by fear − can strain logistics, create artificial scarcity, and trigger localised supply disruptions.

In extreme cases, this behaviour may even accelerate price pressures by distorting demand signals.

For businesses reliant on diesel, particularly in sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing, the instinct to secure supply is understandable.

These industries operate on tight margins and are highly sensitive to input cost fluctuations. Yet even here, prudent planning, not panic, is the appropriate course.

Bulk-purchasing beyond operational needs ties up working capital and introduces storage and safety risks, without offering long-term protection against systemic price increases.

It is also important to contextualise the current situation within SA’s broader economic landscape. Growth has remained subdued, hovering below 2%, and households are already grappling with elevated living costs. In such an environment, irrational market behaviour only exacerbates existing pressures.

The call, therefore, is for restraint and reliance on credible information. Government and energy authorities must communicate clearly and consistently about fuel supply status and pricing outlooks. Transparency is essential to maintaining public confidence and preventing misinformation from taking hold.

For consumers and businesses alike, the principle should be simple: respond to facts, not fear. Global events may be beyond our control, but how we react to them is not. Calm, informed decision-making will serve the country far better than panic at the pumps.