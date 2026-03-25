MALAIKA MAHLATSI | Compromised journalists pose a great threat to our democracy

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Sergeant Fannie Nkosi referred as witness F testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria. Picture: Freddy Mavunda © Business Day

The late Marguerite Duras, an Academy Award nominated French filmmaker and essayist, makes a profound reflection on the centrality of morality in the work of journalism.

She argues: “Journalism without a moral position is impossible. Every journalist is a moralist. It’s absolutely unavoidable.”

Scholars of sociology would argue that the very concept of morality is nuanced − that moral values are not universal or divine, but are rather historically contingent constructions rooted in power struggles.

There is validity to this argument. Morality is not universal and is not inherently rooted in the public good. And because it is often subjective to individuals or societies, it can reflect biases and prejudice that can potentially legitimise injustices and power dynamics.

Nowhere is this more evident than in the history of the United States, a country that has caused untold suffering in the world using the argument of moral obligation to the creation and protection of the free world.

Various studies have shown that American citizens across party lines have often supported their country starting wars in the world, arguing that such wars are necessary for the promotion of democratic values.

A recent poll by Newsweek revealed that more Americans approved than disapproved of President Donald Trump’s and Benjamin Netanyahu’s war in Iran. While the support is largely bolstered by Republicans, the underlying issue that demands reflection is why millions hold this sentiment.

At its core, the support is rooted in the idea that the actions of the US and Israel are justified by the repression of the Iranian regime against its own people.

Moral convictions are often used to justify violence and increase conflict between groups, in part because moral reasoning is often hijacked by emotions, such as outrage over perceived injustices or irrational disgust, rather than sound ethical considerations.

Despite these nuances, there are certain universal truths that cannot reasonably be disregarded, and one of them is that justice is a necessary precondition for a fair society.

This is the morality that Duras was contending with – a condition in which principle and a lack of prejudice are central to the work of journalists. When understood in this context, it becomes clear why journalism cannot be without morality, and why a journalist has to be someone moral.

Journalists are crucial to a functioning society. They ensure accountability, preserve historical truth, and act as a check on power. An independent and credible press is, in many ways, the primary check on the power wielded by elites.

This is precisely the reason that recent allegations levelled against SABC journalist, Natasha Phiri, should be taken extremely serious. Phiri is accused of being paid by Gauteng Organised Crime Unit officer, Sgt Fannie Nkosi, to provide the personal information of controversial blogger, Musa Khawula, who has been a thorn on the side of many powerful people, including politicians.

Nkosi has been linked to Vusimusi “Cat” Matlala, an alleged criminal mastermind who is accused of capturing political institutions and committing unthinkable violent crimes. The public broadcaster has since placed Phiri under precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

Phiri’s alleged association with tainted individuals is concerning, and is made more so by the fact that she is a respected journalist. It raises the deeply uncomfortable question of who else has been used by corruption-linked individuals for nefarious reasons.

It also gives legitimacy to the argument often raised by under-fire politicians that there are journalists in our country who are in the pockets of powerful individuals – men and women who are being paid to obscure the truth for the protection of the unethical interests of the powerful.

This is a scary proposition. Journalists need to be trusted to serve as a reliable and independent source of information, especially in this age of misinformation and disinformation. Journalists have to serve as a beacon of verified truth. If they become compromised, then our democracy as we know it is at serious risk.