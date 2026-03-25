SOWETAN | SABC reporter’s ‘bribe’ deepens crisis facing media

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The SA media industry is still reeling from shocking revelations that one of its own, SABC reporter Natasha Phiri, allegedly accepted money from a police officer with questionable ties. On Monday, the Madlanga commission — established to investigate allegations that sections of the police, metro police, judiciary, prosecutors and politicians were captured by a suspected drug cartel — heard evidence that Sgt Fannie Nkosi transferred R500 to Phiri. The payment was reportedly a reward after Phiri shared the contact details of gossip blogger Musa Khawula.

According to testimony before the commission, police officers on the payroll of alleged cartel member Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala were under pressure to silence Khawula after he exposed Matlala’s activities on social media. Nkosi, identified as a middleman between senior police officials and Matlala, approached Phiri for Khawula’s cellphone number and subsequently sent her the money via cellphone banking.

While this incident may appear to be a sideshow compared to the broader evidence emerging at the commission, its implications for journalism are profound. Nkosi admitted to knowing Phiri for a long time, though the nature of their relationship at the time of the transaction remains unclear. The mere fact that a journalist maintained ties with someone accused of facilitating corruption raises troubling questions about the state of our industry.

Nkosi himself is accused of collecting bribes from suspected cartel members, including murder accused Katiso “KT” Molefe. These individuals are alleged to have operated a criminal network shielded by senior police officers. Even police minister Senzo Mchunu has been placed on special leave pending the commission’s investigation into his alleged role in disbanding a task team that was probing the cartel.

The SABC has since announced Phiri’s precautionary suspension. One hopes the public broadcaster will conduct a thorough investigation to establish the facts. Allegations against journalists strike at the very heart of media credibility. At a time when the industry is already under immense strain – from an underperforming economy and the disruptive rise of social media as a primary news source – any association with criminal elements is catastrophic.

Traditional media houses have already faced closures and downsizing, unable to compete with the immediacy and accessibility of online platforms. The industry cannot afford further erosion of public trust. Journalists are expected to act as watchdogs, holding power to account. When that role is compromised, society itself is endangered.

The Madlanga commission has exposed the depth of criminal infiltration into state institutions. The media must ensure it does not become another casualty of this rot. Integrity, transparency and accountability are non-negotiable. Anything less risks plunging the profession — and the country — deeper into crisis.