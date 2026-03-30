SOWETAN | Shield citizens from Middle East war impact

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Emergency personnel work next to a damaged building at the site following Iranian missile barrages in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 24, 2026. Picture: REUTERS

South Africans are bracing for a dramatic fuel price hike from Wednesday, with official data suggesting petrol could surge by as much as R6 a litre and diesel by nearly R10. This sharp increase is tied to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran.

The war, which has already lasted longer than the Trump administration anticipated, shows no signs of easing. Reports indicate that the US is preparing to deploy ground troops, while Iran has retaliated by targeting neighbouring countries allied with Washington and launching missile strikes into Israel.

Most critically, Iran has blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a vital trade route through which a significant portion of the world’s oil supply flows. This disruption has triggered fears of a global oil shortage, driving up international prices and directly impacting SA’s fuel costs.

The ripple effects of these increases will be felt across the economy. Taxi operators are expected to raise fares, while food and other essential goods will likely become more expensive. For ordinary South Africans already grappling with high living costs, this development adds yet another burden.

Electricity tariffs are also climbing, compounding the financial strain on households. The combination of rising fuel and electricity costs threatens to erode disposable income and weaken consumer confidence, with knock-on effects for businesses and employment.

Calls are mounting for government intervention to shield citizens from the impact. One proposal gaining traction is the suspension of the fuel levy, which could provide temporary relief. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana told parliament this week that the cabinet has established a committee to investigate whether cutting the levy is a viable option.

While discussions are ongoing, many hope an announcement will be made soon to ease the pressure on consumers. Analysts warn, however, that suspending the levy could reduce government revenue, complicating efforts to fund social programmes and infrastructure projects.

The looming fuel hike underscores SA’s vulnerability to global events beyond its control. As the conflict in the Middle East intensifies, the country faces the harsh reality of imported inflation and rising costs of living.

For millions of households, the coming weeks will test resilience and deepen the call for decisive government action. Whether through policy intervention or broader economic reforms, South Africans are looking for leadership that can balance fiscal responsibility with urgent relief for struggling citizens.