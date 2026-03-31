SOWETAN | Fast-track probe into Diepsloot teen’s death

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A picture of 16-year-old Thabani Mazibuko, who was killed, allegedly by police officers. Dozens of Diepsloot residents protested outside the Diepsloot police station over his death.

The killing of 16-year-old Thabani Mazibuko, who was allegedly shot by a drunk police officer in Diepsloot at the weekend, has caused grief and protest in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, Mazibuko was shot after trying to intervene in a scuffle between police officers travelling in a white VW Polo and his friend, Tshwarelo Maluleka. Mazibuko apparently threw a bottle at the officers who were allegedly attacking Maluleka, who was with a group of girls.

Maluleka said the officers chased Mazibuko after he threw a bottle at them. Another witness said he saw a police officer shoot Mazibuko from close range and heard three more gunshots after he closed his door terrified. Mazibuko was rushed to a clinic but died on the way.

Police have, however, provided a contradictory version of events. They allege that Mazibuko was trying to rob them when he was shot. It is unclear how the teenager attempted to rob the officers, one of whom had a firearm, but police spokesperson Brig Brenda Muridili insisted he had attempted to rob two officers seated in an unmarked car.

The teenager’s death is now being investigated by police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), which has begun with the reconstruction of the crime scene.

Police officers play a critical role in the fight against crime and ensuring the safety of communities. However, when civilians die at the hands of the police in circumstances as questionable as Mazibuko’s killing, the law must take its course. It is particularly disturbing and horrifying to hear how Mazibuko was allegedly shot four times at close range, which suggests an excessive use of force that could not be justified.

Police have a responsibility to deal with crime within the confines of the law by ensuring they apply maximum force only when their own lives are under threat.

A speedy investigation by Ipid will help bring closure to Mazibuko’s family but also help clear the air amid conflicting statements from his friends and police.

The killing of the teenager has already heightened tensions in the community, with dozens of residents protesting at the township’s police station over what they perceive to have been heavy-handedness by officers.

Diepsloot is a troubled area where crime is high, yet the trust between police and the community has been eroded over the years.

To restore that trust, Ipid must ensure that if the officers broke the law, they are held to account.

Sowetan