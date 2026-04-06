BUSANI NGCAWENI | The Middle East war is breaking the Gulf city states’ bubble of protection

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Cars drive near an anti-US billboard, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, on April 5, 2026. Picture: Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

With Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu’s war against Iran, driven by hatred, continuing in the Middle East, the city state model, a bubble built on security guarantees and fossil fuel wealth, is being tested.

What had been constructed as a stable balance is now showing strain.

For decades, Gulf city states have substituted regional integration with distant alliances, anchoring their security in American military presence rather than neighbourhood peace and stability.

That arrangement is now reaching its limits. Protection that depends on a superpower is contingent, and contingency becomes visible the moment that superpower is engaged elsewhere or recalibrating its priorities.

This is not new. External guarantees tend to hold in periods of relative calm, but they become unreliable in moments of escalation such as in this US-Israel war of aggression against Iran.

As tensions with Iran intensify, the presence of foreign military infrastructure in places like Qatar, the UAE and Bahrain has shifted from deterrent to target.

Hosting power invites projection, and projection invites retaliation. Saudi Arabia, positioning itself as a regional power with deep ties to the US, has also been drawn into the risk perimeter. Retaliatory bombs have landed in her territory.

Iran’s response, framed as resistance to US and Israeli aggression, is altering the geography of risk. Conflict is no longer contained within bilateral lines.

It is diffusing across the Gulf, drawing in states that had positioned themselves as insulated nodes of capital and logistics. The very proximity that once enabled economic advantage is now generating strategic exposure to precision strikes.

This exposure forces a reassessment. Gulf states face a narrowing set of choices. They can deepen alignment with external powers and accept heightened risk, or they can move toward regional accommodation and strategic neutrality. Oman’s position offers one model, not because it resolves conflict, but because it reduces entanglement. What once functioned as protection is now becoming exposure.

The economic dimension reinforces the same pattern. Oil markets are tightening as supply routes are disrupted and tanker movement is constrained. Prices are rising, but this reflects scarcity and instability rather than strength. City state revenues are becoming more volatile as export flows face interruption and insurance costs escalate. What appears as short term gain carries fragility in the long term.

Infrastructure risk compounds this instability. The threat to airports, hotels and other civilian infrastructure, alongside communications and military assets, including facilities linked to Al Udeid, signals that the bubbles of prosperity are within reach and cannot dependent on US air defence systems.

The implication is straightforward. The prosperity bubble, as I have called it above, and economic continuity can no longer be assumed in environments where strategic assets are exposed to direct attack, including Dubai’s ‘safe heaven’ driven by fossil fuel economy, property development, logistics and shadow networks of illicit traders that have also found refuge within it.

At the same time, the global security market is becoming more congested. Ukraine’s war effort continues to absorb military resources and attention.

Defence agreements and technology transfers are shaped by competing demands. Systems such as missile defence are finite, and their allocation reflects shifting priorities rather than stable commitments, amid growing concerns about dwindling stockpiles in countries such as the United Kingdom. For Gulf states, this introduces another layer of uncertainty. Dependence on external suppliers now intersects with global scarcity.

The Gulf has been selling safety for years. Now that promise is starting to look thin. People who came for stability and predictability will have to reconsider. Movement may not happen overnight, but once doubt sets in, the direction is clear.

Not all city states are equally exposed. Singapore presents a contrast. Its model rests less on external military patronage and more on calibrated positioning, diversified economic structure and strict control over internal governance. It is not insulated from global shocks, but it is less dependent on a single security guarantor. That difference matters under conditions of systemic stress. Singapore is sovereign.

What is unfolding is not simply a regional crisis. It is a test of a particular development model. The combination of rent based wealth structures, externalised security and limited regional integration can produce rapid growth, but it carries embedded vulnerabilities. When geopolitical conditions shift, those vulnerabilities surface quickly.

What was being sold as an oasis of stability, prosperity and opportunity is starting to look more fragile. A system built on petrodollars and borrowed security is now being tested by the very forces it assumed could be kept at a distance. The shift may be gradual, but it is unmistakable. As in Afghanistan and Vietnam, prolonged conflict is unlikely to produce decisive victory. Instead, it will extend instability, leaving Gulf city states exposed for years to come.