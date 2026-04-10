SOWETAN | End the injustice for Aurora mineworkers

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Former mineworkers Patrick Bhaduza, Silvestrer Josa and Denise Mutuque standing outside what used to be the entrance to Aurora mine. The former miners along with others have been waiting for their severance pay from Aurora mine in Germiston after the mine company was liquidated in 2012.

The story of Aurora Empowerment Systems stands as one of SA’s most troubling examples of mining mismanagement and corporate misconduct.

What began in 2009 as a purported rescue mission for struggling mines quickly deteriorated into a humanitarian and environmental crisis whose consequences are still unfolding more than a decade later.

Aurora, under the control of politically connected figures — Khulubuse Zuma and Zondwa Mandela, the kinsmen of two former presidents — took over the Grootvlei and Orkney mines. This was after the collapse of the previous owner, Pamodzi Gold.

The deal was presented as a lifeline for thousands of workers whose livelihoods depended on the mines. Instead, it became a cautionary tale of failed oversight, broken promises and devastating neglect.

Rather than stabilising operations, Aurora presided over the systematic stripping of assets. Critical infrastructure was removed or left to deteriorate, compounding environmental damage, particularly through worsening acid mine drainage.

The long-term ecological cost of this neglect will likely burden the state and taxpayers for years to come.

But the most severe damage was inflicted on the workers. More than 5,000 of them went unpaid for extended periods, clinging to hope as conditions worsened.

Eventually, operations collapsed entirely, leaving the workers jobless and destitute. Many were pushed into grinding poverty, their dignity eroded along with their financial security.

Fifteen years later, the injustice persists. Some former workers are still waiting for severance payments, with amounts as low as R4,000, as our story yesterday revealed.

That such minimal compensation remains unpaid after so long is not only shocking but morally indefensible. These are meagre amounts, but they mean the world for these men and their families, who struggle for basic necessities such as food and shelter.

While these former workers endure dire conditions, explanations for the delays remain vague and unconvincing. Claims that payments depend on securing funds from liquidators do little to justify the prolonged inaction.

The process has dragged on for far too long, with little indication that urgency or accountability is guiding its resolution.

This is not merely a corporate failure; it is a systemic one. It raises serious questions about regulatory oversight and the enforcement of labour protections.

Justice delayed is justice denied. The former Aurora mineworkers and their families have waited long enough. Authorities, liquidators, and all responsible parties must act decisively to resolve outstanding payments and restore a measure of dignity to those who have borne the brunt of this disaster.