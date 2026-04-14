SOWETAN | Protect those tasked with enforcing rules

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Martha Mani Ratsofu, who worked at the Emfuleni local municipality's revenue department, was shot dead on March 30.

The murder of Emfuleni municipality accountant Martha Rantsofu in cold blood once again underscores a dangerous and growing trend: the targeted killing of professionals whose work places them at the centre of accountability and dispute resolution.

Just weeks earlier, labour lawyer Chinette Gallichan was gunned down outside the offices of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration in Johannesburg.

Though the motives in both cases remain unclear, their roles linked them to contentious matters with high financial and legal stakes. Gallichan, who worked for Sibanye-Stillwater, had been handling a case involving the alleged unfair dismissal of mineworkers − an arena often marked by tension and conflict.

Rantsofu, meanwhile, served Emfuleni, an institution long associated with poor service delivery, crippling debt, corruption and governance failures. As a finance clerk, she would have been in direct contact with sensitive financial processes, making her role both essential and potentially perilous in an environment vulnerable to manipulation.

These killings are not isolated. On September 5 2025, insolvency attorney Bouwer van Niekerk was shot dead in a targeted attack at his Saxonwold office. He had reportedly refused to withdraw from a high-profile matter.

In March 2023, prominent liquidator Cloete Murray and his son Thomas Murray were murdered in a suspected hit in Midrand. Murray had been involved in politically sensitive liquidation cases, including those linked to Bosasa and Gupta-associated companies.

Taken together, these incidents point to an alarming pattern: individuals tasked with enforcing rules, managing disputes and ensuring accountability are increasingly becoming targets.

Whether in law, finance or public administration, these professionals act as referees in complex and often high-stakes environments. When they are eliminated, it is not just a personal tragedy − it is an institutional attack.

SA’s constitutional order is premised on the rule of law. It guarantees that disputes are resolved through legal processes, not violence.

When individuals resort to assassination to avoid scrutiny or influence outcomes, they are not only committing murder − they are eroding the very foundation of democratic governance.

These killings must be condemned unequivocally. Beyond the loss of life, they create a chilling effect across critical professions. Lawyers, accountants and public officials may begin to operate under fear rather than principle, weakening already fragile institutions.

If left unchecked, this pattern risks normalising violence as a means of resolving disputes. Protecting professionals is therefore not optional — it is essential to safeguard accountability, restore public trust, and defend our democracy.