NITA MORGAN | SA’s credit gap fuelling a dangerous underground economy

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Many people end up in debt because they lack financial budgeting skills. Research says most of SA households live on borrowed money, either from friends or relatives. Some individuals even borrow from loan sharks. /ALAN EASON

Every time the fuel price goes up, it quietly rewrites the monthly budget. It shows up in ways that are easy to miss at first, such as a slightly more expensive taxi fare, groceries that cost a little more than they did the week before.

But over time, those increases compound, and for many SA households, there is very little room left in the budget. South Africans are already borrowing. The more important question is where they are able to borrow, and under what conditions.

SA’s credit market is defined by a widening gap between demand and access. While more consumers are formally banked than ever before, a large portion remain excluded from traditional lending products such as credit cards or personal loans.

In recent years, a new generation of digital short-term lenders has emerged to address this gap using technology to offer faster, more accessible and regulated alternatives.

However, at the same time, formal lenders are becoming more cautious and risk-averse.

Stricter affordability requirements, rising compliance costs and a tougher economic climate have all contributed to a sharp increase in credit application rejections.

For consumers, however, the need for credit does not disappear. It simply shifts.

This has real consequences. More consumers are pushed towards informal lenders, not because they want to be there, but because there are fewer alternatives.

These lenders, commonly referred to as mashonisas or loan sharks, operate entirely outside of regulatory oversight. They offer quick access to cash, often with minimal requirements, but at a far higher cost.

Interest rates can reach as high as 30% to 50% per month, and lending practices frequently involve the confiscation of bank cards or identity documents. In some cases, collection methods are aggressive or coercive, trapping borrowers in cycles of dependency.

Estimates suggest that tens of thousands of illegal lenders are operating across SA. That is why it is critical to draw a clear distinction between informal, unregulated lenders and formal credit providers operating within the National Credit Act.

Regulated lenders are required to conduct affordability assessments, disclose costs transparently and comply with strict consumer protection standards.

Responsible short-term credit plays an important role in helping consumers manage short-term financial pressure. It allows households to deal with unexpected expenses without exposing themselves to the kinds of risks that exist in the informal market.

Digital platforms, in particular, are making it possible to reach consumers who have historically been excluded from formal credit, using more efficient processes to assess affordability.

Yet much of the public debate continues to treat the entire sector as inherently problematic. This lack of distinction undermines trust in legitimate providers and weakens the formal system at a time when it is needed most.

If SA is serious about financial inclusion and consumer protection, the focus needs to shift to ensuring that access exists in the right form. This requires a regulatory framework that reflects current economic realities by balancing affordability and protection.

It also requires a more pragmatic understanding of how consumers actually use credit, particularly in an environment where income is often irregular and financial buffers are limited.

South Africans are already borrowing. The question is whether they are able to do so within a regulated system that offers transparency and protection or whether they are left with no option but to turn to an unregulated one.

Addressing this requires a more balanced approach that protects consumers while ensuring they are not excluded from the formal system altogether. Without that balance, the unintended consequence will continue to be a shift towards unregulated alternatives, where the risks are far greater.