SOWETAN | Real action needed in corruption fight

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The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has obtained preservation orders from the Special Tribunal over assets worth millions, following its investigation into fraudulent claims amounting to R19,183,197.34 that Nako Mang Trading Enterprise CC made to the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) under the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

The Covid-19 pandemic between 2020 and 2021 will be remembered as one of the most painful periods in recent history.

Families lost loved ones, often without the dignity of proper goodbyes. Beyond the human toll, the economic fallout was equally severe, as workers lost jobs and businesses battled to survive under prolonged lockdown restrictions.

To cushion this blow, the government introduced the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters), administered through the Unemployment Insurance Fund.

The intention was sound: to provide income support to workers who could not earn a living during the lockdown. In many instances, Ters fulfilled this mandate, offering a vital lifeline to vulnerable households and helping some businesses retain their workforce during an unprecedented crisis.

However, what should have stood as a symbol of state support and solidarity has instead been tainted by widespread abuse. The exposure of fraudulent claims has once again highlighted the deep-rooted culture of corruption that continues to undermine SA’s public institutions.

The case of Nikluis Manuel is particularly appalling. He claimed R19.1m for 662 non-existent workers, despite his business not even being registered at the time of application. Within five years, his ill-gotten fortune had effectively disappeared, with only R74 remaining in his account by April 2025, according to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU). This is not merely an isolated incident but part of a broader pattern.

The SIU estimates that fraudulent Ters claims amount to at least R148m, funds that should have supported struggling South Africans during their time of greatest need. The scale of this abuse raises troubling questions about oversight and accountability within the system. It is difficult to comprehend how such large sums could be approved and disbursed without rigorous verification processes.

Whether due to incompetence, negligence or outright collusion, the failure to safeguard state resources represents a betrayal of public trust. Civil servants tasked with protecting state resources must be held to the highest standards, and where wrongdoing is found, consequences must be swift and severe.

SA cannot hope to build a capable and developmental state while corruption continues to erode its foundations. The fight against corruption must move beyond rhetoric to decisive, sustained action across all levels of society.

If left unchecked, corruption will continue to deepen poverty, delay economic recovery and stifle job creation. Restoring integrity in public institutions is not optional; it is essential to securing the country’s democratic future.