SOWETAN | Protect schoolchildren from sexual predators

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SA’s education system continues to grapple with a deeply troubling reality: sexual offences in schools remain an enduring threat, and very little progress has been made to safeguard pupils from predatory teachers.

Despite the establishment of the National Sex Offender Register, what should be a critical line of defence has instead become a symbol of bureaucratic inertia and weak political will.

The figures are alarming. From March, only 27% of the country’s 400,015 teachers have been vetted against the register. This means nearly 290,000 educators remain unchecked, leaving a vast gap in the system meant to protect children. In any sector dealing with minors, such a lapse would be unacceptable. In education, it is indefensible.

The purpose of the register is clear: to prevent individuals with a history of sexual offences from working with vulnerable groups, particularly children. Yet its effectiveness is severely undermined by the sluggish pace of implementation.

Even more concerning is the revelation that some educators flagged for offences committed over a decade ago have been allowed to return to the classroom. This raises serious questions about the criteria used to assess risk and the priority placed on child safety.

Government explanations have done little to inspire confidence. The vetting process, which began in 2022, has no fixed deadline. This open-ended approach signals a lack of urgency that borders on negligence. Protecting children should not be treated as an administrative exercise to be completed at leisure; it is an immediate and non-negotiable responsibility.

Equally problematic is the requirement for teachers to pay R150 to undergo vetting. This cost, while seemingly modest, introduces an unnecessary barrier and shifts responsibility away from the state. If the government is serious about rooting out sexual predators from schools, it must fully fund the process and remove all impediments to swift compliance.

The recent dismissal of 65 teachers is a step in the right direction, but it is far from sufficient. At the current pace, it could take years to complete the vetting process — years during which pupils remain at risk. This is a gamble the country cannot afford.

Parents and communities are left in the dark, unable to determine whether those entrusted with educating their children are fit to do so. This erosion of trust damages not only the credibility of the education system but also the broader social fabric.

The solution is neither complex nor unattainable. The government must set firm deadlines, allocate adequate funding, and enforce accountability at every level of the education system. Anything less is a betrayal of the nation’s children.

The time for hesitation has long passed. Decisive action is needed now.