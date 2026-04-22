SELLO HATANG | Mercy: the nation-building tool SA needs now

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Mercy is a spiritual gift, a higher calling that asks more of us than justice ever will.

And in a world that feels transactional, where every action demands a reaction and every wrong demands repayment, mercy restores something deeply human in us.

We live in times where outrage travels faster than understanding. Where the instinct to react often overwhelms the discipline to reflect.

It is in such a climate that mercy feels almost radical, even countercultural. Yet, it remains one of the most powerful forces available to us, not because it ignores wrongdoing, but because it transcends it.

A few months ago, I bumped someone’s car. It was the type of incident that normally escalates, with raised voices, demands for accountability, an exchange of details, and the lingering discomfort that follows.

[Mercy] remains one of the most powerful forces available to us, not because it ignores wrongdoing but because it transcends it." — Sello Hatang

But this time, none of that happened. There was no shouting. No drama. No attempt to extract something from the moment. The owner simply let it go.

I drove away feeling something I could not name at first. In that brief encounter, something profoundly human had been exchanged between strangers.

In a world where we often brace ourselves for confrontation, I had encountered grace. And it stayed with me long after the dent had been forgotten.

It made me reflect on the type of society we are capable of building. Not through sweeping declarations or grand gestures, but through small, deliberate acts of humanity.

The type that no one applauds, that never trends, that quietly reshapes the moral fabric of our communities.

Last week, life presented me with an opportunity to understand that moment more deeply. I had just sat down in a restaurant when a security guard approached me and asked if a certain car outside was mine. It was.

My car had been hit. When I stepped outside, I saw the damage. I saw the other driver. I saw the crowd gathering, anticipating what usually follows such incidents: confrontation, blame, and perhaps even spectacle.

I chose calm.

I told the driver it was okay. You could see the disbelief in his eyes. The crowd, too, seemed taken aback. Perhaps they were expecting a different type of a story, one that confirmed their assumptions about how such moments unfold.

But mercy often disrupts expectation. It refuses to perform for an audience. It moves quietly, yet its impact echoes far beyond the moment itself.

As Steve Biko reminded us: “In time, we shall be in a position to bestow on South Africa the greatest possible gift, a more human face.”

Mercy is where that begins. Not in policy rooms or public platforms alone, but in the quiet, often unseen decisions we make every day.

In choosing grace over reaction. In choosing understanding over anger. In choosing to see the person before the problem.

We associate power with dominance, with asserting ourselves, with winning. But there is another type of power, quieter, steadier, more transformative.

It is the power to hold back when everything in you demands reaction, to release when you could hold onto your anger, and to restore when you could easily break.

In a society fractured by inequality, strained by historical wounds, and tested daily by economic and social pressures, mercy becomes more than a personal virtue; it becomes a nation-building tool.

If we are to build the type of society Steve Biko envisioned, a society with a human face, then it will not be built only through institutions, laws, or leadership.

It will be built through lived values. Through moments like these. Through ordinary people choosing extraordinary restraint. Through kindness that multiplies rather than diminishes.

Each of us is presented with opportunities, daily, to either reinforce the harshness of the world or to soften it. To escalate or to restore. To demand or to release.