JANE MUFAMADI | Reimagining museums as living spaces 30 years later

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Freedom Park in Pretoria. A 'living museum' does not simply display history but invites engagement with it.

As SA marks more than three decades of democracy, we find ourselves at a moment of profound reflection, not only on where we come from, but on how we remember, interpret and engage with our past.

In this context, museums and heritage institutions must evolve beyond their traditional roles as repositories of artifacts and become dynamic, living spaces that actively shape the national consciousness.

For many years, museums were perceived as static environments, quiet halls filled with objects frozen in time, visited occasionally and often disconnected from the lived realities of communities.

While these institutions have played an important role in preserving history, the demands of a democratic and evolving society call for a more responsive and inclusive approach.

More than 30 years into democracy, the question we must ask is: how do museums remain relevant in a society that is continuously redefining itself?

A “living museum” is one that does not simply display history but invites engagement with it.

It is a space where memory is not only preserved but interrogated, where diverse voices are acknowledged, and where visitors are encouraged to reflect on their own place within the broader narrative of the nation.

This shift is particularly important in a country like SA, where history is deeply contested and layered with both pain and triumph. Museums must therefore move beyond singular narratives and embrace multiplicity, telling stories that reflect the richness, complexity and diversity of our collective experience.

Reimagining museums also means recognising that heritage is not confined to the past. It lives in our languages, traditions, communities and daily interactions.

By integrating oral histories, community knowledge and contemporary perspectives, museums can become spaces that resonate more deeply with people, particularly younger generations who seek connection and relevance.

Technology presents an opportunity to transform how we experience heritage. Interactive exhibitions, digital storytelling and immersive environments allow for more engaging and accessible ways of learning.

However, technology should not replace human connection — it should enhance it. At the heart of a living museum remains the human story: the voices, experiences and emotions that give meaning to history.

Importantly, reimagining museums requires a shift in power. Communities must not only be audiences but active contributors. This means creating platforms for dialogue, co-curation and collaboration, ensuring that heritage institutions are reflective of the people they serve.

In doing so, museums can become spaces of healing, where difficult histories are confronted with honesty and empathy, and where pathways toward reconciliation are explored.

The role of museums in fostering social cohesion cannot be overstated. In a society still grappling with inequality and division, these spaces can serve as bridges, connecting past injustices with present realities, and inspiring collective responsibility for the future. They challenge us to confront uncomfortable truths while also celebrating resilience, courage and the enduring human spirit.

At Freedom Park, this vision is embodied in our ongoing work to create spaces that are both reflective and transformative. Initiatives such as the Gallery of Leaders are not simply about honouring individuals, but about creating opportunities for dialogue around leadership, values and the kind of society we aspire to build.

As we look to the future, the sustainability of museums will depend on their ability to adapt, innovate and remain relevant. This requires investment, not only in infrastructure and technology, but in people, partnerships and ideas.

It also requires a commitment to education, ensuring that museums play an active role in shaping informed, engaged and critically thinking citizens.

Ultimately, reimagining museums as living spaces is about recognising that history is not behind us, it is with us, shaping who we are and who we are becoming.

Museums must therefore be places where the past meets the present in meaningful ways, and where the future is actively imagined.

More than 30 years into democracy, we have both an opportunity and a responsibility to redefine the role of heritage institutions. Let us ensure they are not silent witnesses to history, but active participants in the ongoing journey of nation-building.

In doing so, we affirm that museums are not just spaces we visit, they are spaces we live, engage and grow within.