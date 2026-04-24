SOWETAN | Safety must come first at Soweto derby

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Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs and Oswin Appollis of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Veli Nhlapo

The Soweto derby is once again upon us, and we hope authorities have learned from the mistakes that led to chaos in and outside the FNB Stadium the last time Orlando Pirates took on Kaizer Chiefs.

Just last month, we reported that Stadium Management SA (SMSA), the company that manages FNB Stadium, had conceded it was dribbled by the throngs of fans who attended the last derby on February 28.

Worryingly, SMSA CEO Bertie Grobbelaar told us over 100,000 people managed to enter the stadium, with some bribing security personnel for access. But from unofficial estimates, as many as 110,000 to 115,000 people may have been inside the venue, which is designed to carry 90,000.

What made matters worse was the chaos around the stadium precinct, with little to no traffic control as motorists took charge, driving into oncoming traffic and abandoning cars in driveways turned into makeshift parking lots.

Inside the stadium, many people couldn’t find a seat, despite having paid for tickets. Some of the seats were obviously taken by those who, according to SMSA, had “bribed” their way in, denying legitimate ticket holders the right to enjoy SA’s most beloved football spectacle.

With Sunday’s match equally highly anticipated, and with tickets having sold out within a day, we’re hopeful lessons have been learned.

The SAPS and Joburg metro police have promised stringent demarcations this time around to prevent people without parking permits or match tickets being anywhere near the stadium. They’ve also told us road closures will be enforced further away from the stadium precinct, allowing access only to match attenders with valid tickets.

We welcome this and hope it’s not all talk.

As we’ve stated before, there’s no reason why, as a country that hosted a successful World Cup in 2010, we still battle with crowd control to this day. And these problems seem to be only around football events.

There have been many concerts and big matches from other sporting codes at FNB Stadium, attracting well over 90,000 people, but without the chaos we experience with the derby.

This is a pity because as the biggest sport in SA, football should be a leading light in providing a smooth experience to stadium goers, not least those experiencing the derby for the first time.

But on the evidence of the last match, it must have been a nightmare arriving at the stadium and not finding a seat after spending hours in traffic.

We must do better than this on Sunday.