SOWETAN | For many South Africans, freedom feels incomplete

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Yesterday’s commemoration of Freedom Day marked 32 years since SA’s historic transition to democracy in 1994.

The year was a watershed moment that dismantled apartheid and ushered in a constitutional order grounded in human dignity, equality, and freedom.

The achievement remains profound. Few nations have crafted a legal framework as progressive and admired as SA’s constitution, which expanded rights and opportunities to millions who had long been excluded.

Yet, while the symbolism of Freedom Day endures, its lived reality is increasingly contested. The day itself has, in recent years, become more subdued, reflecting a growing disconnect between constitutional promise and everyday experience. For many South Africans, freedom feels incomplete.

Speaking at the Dr Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, President Cyril Ramaphosa reminded the nation that freedom “was not handed to us”. It was hard-fought indeed. But the preservation of freedom requires more than remembrance — it demands delivery.

Across the country, frustration is mounting. In a small North West community, residents told SABC reporters that rampant crime has robbed them of the most basic liberty: the ability to move freely and safely within their own neighbourhoods. This is not an isolated complaint. It is a national refrain.

An admired constitution means little to citizens who live in fear. The right to freedom of movement, enshrined in law, is rendered hollow when streets are unsafe and policing is inadequate. Freedom cannot exist in theory alone; it must be tangible, felt and protected.

Economic realities further erode that sense of liberation. Persistent unemployment and deepening inequality have left millions reliant on social grants, not as a temporary safety net but as a long-term survival mechanism.

While these grants are essential, they are not a substitute for inclusive economic growth and sustainable job creation. A democracy that cannot generate opportunity risks breeding disillusionment.

Perhaps the most troubling indicator of this discontent is the steady decline in voter turnout. Fewer citizens are choosing to participate in the democratic process — a warning sign that faith in institutions is waning.

This is not apathy; it is a form of protest. It reflects a population that feels unheard, underserved, and increasingly detached from the levers of power.

SA’s democracy is not failing, but it is under strain. The gains of 1994 remain intact, but they are no longer sufficient on their own. Citizens are demanding more —more safety, more opportunity, more accountability.

Freedom Day should not become a ritual devoid of meaning. It must serve as a moment of reckoning. If freedom is to retain its value, it must evolve from a celebrated milestone into a lived reality for all.