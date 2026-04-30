SOWETAN | Mr President, time to act on Tolashe

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Minister of social development, Sisisi Tolashe, (Centre) social development MEC Bukiwe Fanta (left) and BCM mayor Princess Faku at a special ceremony in Mdantsane on Thursday. Picture: SUPPLIED

Today, we join the chorus in calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to demonstrate decisive leadership by cracking the whip against wayward members of his cabinet. Surely the president does not intend to leave behind a legacy of indecision, of a leader who hesitated when circumstances demanded firmness and clarity.

South Africans deserve a head of state who is visibly in charge, not one who appears to tolerate misconduct and poor governance.

The extended leave of absence taken by police minister Senzo Mchunu is a glaring example of unnecessary expenditure borne by the taxpayer. On his own admission, Ramaphosa acknowledged he did not approve Mchunu’s controversial decision to disband the SAPS political killings task team.

This contradiction raises serious questions. Mchunu misled the nation and possibly lied under oath when he told both the parliamentary committee and the Madlanga commission that the president had been informed and had agreed to the disbandment. Why then are taxpayers still footing the bill for Mchunu’s extended absence?

Then there’s social development minister Sisisi Tolashe. Recent revelations across multiple media platforms have provided Ramaphosa with more than enough grounds to dismiss her from cabinet.

Firstly, she took delivery of Chinese-manufactured SUVs donated to the ANC Women’s League without the knowledge of Luthuli House. It later emerged she registered the vehicles under her children’s names. Reports suggest she told the ANC Integrity Commission that she kept the vehicles to shield them from creditors owed money by Luthuli House.

More troubling still, a fresh scandal has linked her to alleged wrongdoing in her own office. It is reported that she hired a “food aide” meant to serve at her official residence, but instead stationed the employee at her private home in the Eastern Cape.

Shockingly, the aide was required to pay a portion of her salary to Tolashe’s daughter for household upkeep.

If Ramaphosa were serious about clean governance and committed to his party’s so-called renewal project, Tolashe would have long been shown the door. The president must also demand answers from other ministers, including education minister Siviwe Gwarube and communications Minister Solly Malatsi, over scandals in their departments.

Gwarube’s department awarded a tender to a publishing company with no experience, while Malatsi’s department produced an AI policy citing non-existent references. These lapses undermine public trust and tarnish the credibility of the government.

Ramaphosa acted swiftly in firing deputy minister of trade and industry Andrew Whitfield when he undertook an unauthorised overseas trip. We expect the same decisiveness now, even when it involves his allies.