SOWETAN | Eskom must act fairly on Ebony Park

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The prolonged electricity outage in Ebony Park Phase 1, Midrand, is not just a technical failure − it is a stark indictment of systemic inefficiency and collective punishment.

For over a year, residents there have endured life without power after a transformer failure in April last year. And as Johannesburg’s winter tightens its grip, the hardship of affected households has escalated from inconvenience to crisis.

At the centre of this impasse is Eskom’s position: that illegal connections and meter tampering led to the transformer’s damage. While electricity theft is a serious concern that undermines infrastructure sustainability, the utility’s blanket response has effectively penalised an entire community − including law-abiding residents.

This raises a fundamental issue of fairness and proportionality. Public utilities operate under a dual mandate: to enforce compliance and to ensure equitable access to essential services.

Electricity is not a luxury; it underpins basic human dignity. Without it, households are plunged into conditions that affect health, safety, and economic participation. Food spoils, homes become unsafe after dark, and the cost of alternative energy sources − gas, paraffin and firewood − becomes prohibitive, particularly for the already vulnerable households.

Eskom’s current approach appears administratively convenient but ethically flawed. Collective punishment erodes public trust and undermines the very compliance it seeks to enforce.

Innocent residents, who have adhered to regulations, are now collateral damage in a broader enforcement strategy that lacks nuance. There is a clear operational gap between identifying offenders and restoring service to compliant users.

What is required is a targeted, data-driven intervention. Eskom must accelerate household-level audits to distinguish between compliant and non-compliant users. Those found guilty of illegal connections should face penalties and be required to regularise their supply before reconnection.

Conversely, verified compliant households must be prioritised for immediate restoration. Technological solutions such as smart metering and tamper detection systems should be deployed to prevent recurrence.

Moreover, local government cannot remain a passive observer. Municipal authorities must collaborate with Eskom to facilitate community engagement, mediate disputes, and co-fund infrastructure repairs where necessary.

The situation in Ebony Park is not an isolated incident; it reflects a broader national challenge in balancing enforcement with service delivery.

The continued blackout is untenable. A year without electricity is not a delay − it is a failure. If public institutions are to retain legitimacy, they must act decisively, fairly, and with urgency.

Ebony Park residents, and others similarly affected elsewhere, deserve more than explanations. They deserve power, accountability and justice.