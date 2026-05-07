READER LETTER | Time for SA to formally recognise Africa Day

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Every year on May 25, Africa Day is celebrated across the continent and beyond. It marks the founding of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963, now known as the African Union.

This day is not only a celebration of Africa’s identity, history and culture but also a reminder of the continent’s shared vision of unity, development and co-operation.

In SA, Africa Day carries deep meaning. The country received strong support from many African nations during its struggle for freedom and today stands as one of the continent’s most developed economies, making its role in Africa’s growth and unity even more important.

As a key player in the AU, SA has a responsibility to promote peace, democracy, and development across the continent. But unlike some African countries, Africa Day is not a public holiday in SA. Many believe it should be. Recognising Africa Day formally would send a strong message that SA is fully committed to African unity and progress. – Tholang Tholang Skhosa oa ha Mokoena, Benoni