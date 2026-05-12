SOWETAN | Cruel betrayal of the disabled’s dignity

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The shocking story of blind switchboard operator Moipone Mahapa exposes how government departments themselves are failing to live up to these ideals.

SA has progressive laws and policies designed to protect and empower people living with disabilities in the workplace. The Employment Equity Act and the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities seek to ensure inclusion, equality and dignity for citizens who have long faced exclusion from economic opportunities.

Yet, the shocking story of blind switchboard operator Moipone Mahapa exposes how government departments themselves are failing to live up to these ideals.

Mahapa, employed at Sebokeng Hospital, has spent the past nine years receiving a salary while unable to perform the job she was hired to do. The reason is as absurd as it is shameful: the equipment she requires to work has allegedly not been repaired or replaced because the department says it lacks the budget.

For nearly a decade, Mahapa has had to report for duty only to sit idle, eat lunch and return home without meaningful work. This is not employment. It is institutional humiliation.

What makes the situation even more disturbing is that Mahapa says she is expected to advocate publicly for the department’s commitment to inclusivity by speaking on radio stations about opportunities for disabled people at Sebokeng Hospital. Asking her to promote an image of inclusion while her own pleas have allegedly been ignored since 2017 is deeply insulting and dishonest.

This matter goes beyond broken equipment. It speaks to a dangerous culture of indifference within parts of the public service. If a government health department cannot prioritise the basic tools needed by one employee to perform her duties, what does that say about its commitment to disability rights in general?

The department’s conduct also inadvertently places Mahapa among thousands of state employees who are accused of being paid for doing nothing.

The crucial difference is that Mahapa wants to work. She has reportedly fought for years to be allowed to earn her salary with dignity and purpose. She is not the problem. The system is.

Government departments are often quick to celebrate diversity targets and policy achievements on paper. But inclusion cannot exist only in speeches, reports and awareness campaigns. Real inclusion means ensuring that employees with disabilities are properly equipped, accommodated and respected in the workplace.

The Gauteng health department and Sebokeng Hospital must urgently correct this injustice. The only decent course of action is to immediately provide Mahapa with the tools she needs to do her job effectively and independently.

Anything less would amount to a continued betrayal of the very principles the government claims to uphold.

Sowetan