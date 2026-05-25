SOWETAN | Pandor robbery shows no one is safe in SA

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On Saturday morning, South Africans awoke to the disturbing news that former minister of international relations and cooperation, Naledi Pandor, had fallen victim to crime. Pandor and her family were held at gunpoint in their Pretoria home by robbers who stole a vehicle, two cellphones, two television sets, and a laptop.

The car was later found abandoned in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria. It is deeply regrettable that Pandor and her family had to endure such a traumatic ordeal. Such incidents not only result in the loss of valuables but also leave lasting scars of trauma that victims carry for years unless they seek help. Authorities must act swiftly to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

What the Pandor family experienced is the fear that haunts every South African. Crime in this country is spiralling out of control. We are unsafe on the streets, in workplaces, at shopping centres, in schools and churches, and, most disturbingly, in our own homes.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia recently released crime statistics showing that house robberies declined by more than 20% in the last quarter. Yet the lived reality of citizens tells a different story.

The data reveals that most crimes occur in provinces with greater economic activity − Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape − which together accounted for 80% of murders during the reporting period. Gender-based crimes remain alarmingly high, with 9,782 cases of rape reported. Most worrying is that many of these crimes occur in homes, where victims should feel safe.

It is unclear whether there is a comprehensive strategy to tackle crime in SA. The police have shown little appetite to confront the problem. Consider the anti-immigrant protests sweeping across the country: social media is filled with footage of marchers assaulting and harassing people in public, yet no arrests have been made, even of well-known instigators.

The police service appears paralysed, weakened by revelations of corruption at the Madlanga commission and the subsequent arrest of senior officers. This has eroded public trust and emboldened criminals further. Communities are left to fend for themselves, while criminals exploit the vacuum of authority.

If Pandor, an eminent figure, can suffer such a violation, what hope is there for ordinary South Africans? This incident delivers a chilling message: no one is safe, and unless decisive action is taken, the cycle of fear and lawlessness will continue to define our daily lives.