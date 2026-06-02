SOWETAN | Heads must roll for Safa’s visa own goal

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Bafana were scheduled to leave for North America on Sunday to begin their final preparations for the tournament. Instead, they were left stranded after it emerged that travel documents for 26 members of the travelling contingent were incomplete.

The South African Football Association’s (Safa’s) visa blunder that delayed Bafana Bafana’s departure for the Fifa World Cup is more than just an administrative mishap.

It is an embarrassing failure that has cast an unnecessary shadow over the national team’s preparations for one of the biggest sporting events on the planet.

Bafana were scheduled to leave for North America on Sunday to begin their final preparations for the tournament. Instead, they were left stranded after it emerged that travel documents for 26 members of the travelling contingent were incomplete. The team only departed on Monday, heading to Mexico via the United States, after precious time had already been lost.

While a one-day delay may seem insignificant to some, elite sport is built on meticulous planning. Every training session, recovery programme, tactical briefing and acclimatisation exercise is carefully scheduled. Disruptions create anxiety and uncertainty, particularly for players preparing to represent their country on the world stage.

The psychological impact of this fiasco should not be underestimated. Players and coaches should have been focused solely on football. Instead, they were forced to contend with avoidable administrative chaos. Such distractions have no place in a professional sporting environment.

What makes the incident even more astonishing is that on the very day Bafana failed to depart, Safa announced the establishment of a team of officials tasked with managing logistics for the national team abroad.

The contradiction could not be more glaring. Why wait for an administrative blunder to recognise the importance of establishing a structure to manage the team’s affairs?

Unfortunately, this latest embarrassment fits a pattern. Over the years, Safa has become synonymous with costly administrative errors, poor governance and questionable decision-making. Time and again, the organisation has stumbled from one controversy to another, damaging the image of South African football in the process.

This latest failure cannot simply be brushed aside with apologies and explanations. Accountability is required. The officials responsible for managing travel arrangements must be identified and held accountable.

If Safa cannot determine where responsibility lies, then that raises even more serious questions about the organisation’s internal systems and leadership.

South African football deserves better. So do the players who carry the nation’s hopes every time they pull on the green and gold jersey.

As Bafana Bafana embark on their World Cup journey, they do so carrying not only the expectations of millions of supporters but also the burden of an avoidable own goal scored by their own administrators.

The nation remains firmly behind the team. It is Safa that must answer for the theatrics.