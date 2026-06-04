DR LUVUYO BAYENI | Hypertension is no longer a disease of only elderly

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A doctor checks the blood pressure of David Lopez, 45, before he donates blood, at a Red Cross urgent blood drive, as efforts continue to help slowing the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, at Vicente Espinel theatre in Ronda, Spain, on April 28, 2020.

People get worried and confused about the difference between high blood pressure and hypertension − especially when they hear the nickname “high-high”.

High blood pressure and hypertension are the same condition that develops when the force of blood against the artery walls is consistently too high.

Invariably, the heart is made to work harder to pump the blood through the body, which can lead to serious health issues, including heart disease and stroke.

Simply put!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) simply defines hypertension as pressure in blood vessels being too high with readings of 140/90 mmHg or higher. High blood pressure is always reported in two numbers; the first (systolic) number represents the pressure in blood vessels when the heart contracts or beats, and the second (diastolic) number represents the pressure in the vessels when the heart rests between beats.

Hypertension is diagnosed if, when it is measured on two different days, the systolic blood pressure readings on both days are ≥140 mmHg and/or the diastolic blood pressure readings on both days are ≥90 mmHg.

The WHO cautions that the only way to detect hypertension is to have a health professional measure blood pressure. Although individuals can measure their own blood pressure using automated devices, an evaluation by a health professional is important for the assessment of risk and associated conditions.

What are the numbers telling us?

The US Centers for Disease Control reports that hypertension prevalence increases significantly with age, with 23.4% in adults aged 18–39, 52.5% in those aged 40–59, and 71.6% in individuals aged 60 and older.

Put into numbers, this means for ages 18-39 almost one in four adults has hypertension, with the risk increasing to half of the population between 40 and 49 affected and a significant majority of the population above 60 years old.

Trends between 2021 and 2023 reports show overall hypertension among adults has remained relatively stable, with about 47.7% of adults aged 18 and older affected, with men generally at higher risk compared to women in the younger age groups (18–39 and 40–59).

The department of health’s reporting an increasing trend of hypertension among younger populations is concerning, particularly as lifestyle factors such as obesity rise.

How is it classified?

The classification of hypertension (HPT) is based on the following underlying causes:

Essential/Primary/Idiopathic HPT −0 no underlying cause determined but linked to genetic factors (most common type in 90 – 95%)

Secondary HPT − associated with an underlying disease which may be endocrine, neurological or renal in origin. Correction of the underlying disease may cure the hypertension.

Malignant HPT − a sustained or sudden rise in diastolic blood pressure exceeding 120 mmHg, with accompanying evidence of damage to organs such as the eyes, brain, heart and kidneys. Malignant HPT is a medical emergency and requires immediate therapy and hospitalisation.

Who should be worried?

The 2023 WHO publication on hypertension risk profiles listed salt intake, tobacco use, obesity, alcohol consumption and physical inactivity as the main contributors. Interestingly, the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health 2026 article titled “Hypertension prevalence and associated risk factors in the SA population” expressed similarities with risks.

The study reported significant risk factors for hypertension included ageing, diabetes, having a higher body mass index, not having formal education, being unemployed, leading a sedentary lifestyle, and living in a rural area.

In addition, there are environmental risk factors for hypertension and associated diseases, where air pollution is the most significant. Some of the drugs that increase the risks include the following:

Cocaine

Thyroid supplements

Corticosteroids

Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Oral contraceptives

Amphetamines

Non-modifiable risk factors include a family history of hypertension, age over 65 years and co-existing diseases such as diabetes or kidney disease.

Any symptoms to look out for?

Most people with hypertension don’t feel any symptoms. However, if hypertension isn’t treated, it can cause other health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease and stroke.

According to WHO literature, people with very high blood pressure (usually 180/120 or higher) can experience symptoms that include:

Severe headaches

Chest pain

Dizziness

Difficulty breathing

Nausea

Vomiting

Blurred vision or other vision changes

Anxiety

Confusion

Buzzing in the ears

Nosebleeds

Abnormal heart rhythm

Not forgetting that, according to the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, there are emotional and psychological impacts from hypertension. Living with hypertension can also lead to emotional stress, anxiety and fatigue due to the constant need for monitoring and lifestyle adjustments.

This emotional burden can further exacerbate the condition, creating a cycle of stress and elevated blood pressure.5

Prevention

Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure for anyone with hypertension. However, many who make these changes will still need to take medicine. You can reduce the risks by:

Reducing and managing stress;

Regularly checking blood pressure;

Treating high blood pressure;

Managing other medical conditions;

Reducing exposure to polluted air.

Lifestyle changes can help lower high blood pressure. They include:

Eating a healthy, low-salt diet;

Losing weight;

Being physically active;

Quitting tobacco;

A doctor may recommend one or more medicines. Your recommended blood pressure goal may depend on what other health conditions you have. For most people, the goal is to have a blood pressure less than 140/90, but for those with comorbidities, the goal may be less than 130/80.

Call for action

Alarmingly, a study among South Africans revealed that only about 19% of men and 29% of women with hypertension are aware of their condition. This indicates a significant gap in awareness and treatment, especially in younger adults who may not recognise the risks associated with high blood pressure.

Reports indicate that addressing hypertension requires a multifaceted approach that includes education, prevention, and treatment strategies tailored to different age demographics.

Hypertension has been called the “silent killer” because it usually produces no symptoms. It is important, therefore, for anyone with risk factors to have their blood pressure checked regularly and to make appropriate lifestyle changes. The WHO reminds us that “having blood pressure measured is quick and painless”.