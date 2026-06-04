SOWETAN | Govt must nip attacks on migrants in the bud

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Police in the Western Cape are investigating two cases of murder of Mozambican nationals during violent unrest in KwaNonqaba, Mossel Bay, at the weekend. The killings have brought to bear a chilling message about the reckless statements of those who’ve been fuelling anti-migrant tensions in SA.

Police said that they responded to sporadic violence in the Asla Park informal settlement on Friday, where about 55 shacks were allegedly set alight by a group of people during the unrest. On Saturday morning, the police said they discovered the body of a man with multiple injuries, and shortly after another man who sustained assault-related injuries was declared dead in hospital. The two victims, aged 27 and 43, were later revealed to be Mozambican nationals.

That this attack and subsequent deaths happened during this period of heightened anxiety over migrants because of calls by some groups for undocumented immigrants to leave by June 30 is cause for concern.

The use of violence against migrants in SA by vigilante groups seeking to cause chaos shouldn’t be tolerated, even if their concerns about illegal immigration are genuine. The right of citizens and communities to protest about any socio-economic issues affecting them is enshrined in the constitution, but this right must be exercised within the confines of the law.

The police, therefore, have the huge responsibility of ensuring that the loss of lives is prevented and that anyone who breaks the law is arrested and charged. The police must also act decisively against those involved in violent acts or incitement of violence to send a message that anarchy will not be tolerated.

The call by some for undocumented immigrants to leave the country by June 30 has undeniably sparked some panic and heightened tensions between locals and foreign nationals. While the government has urged anti-migrant groups behind this call to adhere to the laws of SA in their protests, its message appears to have fallen on deaf ears.

Social media is flooded with videos of people being assaulted, intimidated and asked for passports by people with no legal authority to do so while police simply watch and do nothing. The inaction by police has, therefore, emboldened others to believe they can break the law, even kill people and get away with it.

The government and the law enforcement have a duty to ensure that this country is not plunged into outbreaks of violence against immigrants again.