SOWETAN | Defend freedom of choice from taxi threats

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Freedom of movement is one of the cornerstones of SA’s constitutional democracy. It is a right won through Struggle and enshrined in the constitution to ensure that every citizen can travel, work, trade and live without fear or coercion.

Closely linked to this is the freedom of choice — the right of individuals to decide how they move, where they go and which services they use. These rights are fundamental to human dignity and cannot be negotiable.

Yet, as revealed by our report on the intimidation of bus passengers in Brits, North West, constitutional rights mean little when they are not protected by the state. The disturbing scenes of minibus taxi operators dragging passengers off buses and forcing them into taxis represent more than a transport dispute. They amount to an assault on personal freedom and the rule of law.

What is particularly alarming is the sense of entitlement of those carrying out these acts of abuse. The taxi henchmen claim that they are enforcing an agreement between their bosses and Thari Bus Service. They say the deal restricts bus operations to peak hours, but that cannot justify the harassment of passengers. Even if such an arrangement exists, it cannot justify intimidation and violence.

The events in Brits are not isolated. Across the country, communities have seen bus services disrupted, curtailed or completely withdrawn following sustained pressure from taxi operators. In many cases, the victims are poor people who depend on affordable public transport to get to work, school, clinics and other essential services. When buses are forced off the road, commuters are often left with no practical alternative.

The persistence of these incidents points to a troubling failure by government and law enforcement agencies. Where intimidation and violence are allowed to flourish unchecked, criminality fills the vacuum. The absence of visible consequences emboldens perpetrators.

Under normal circumstances, reports of passengers being assaulted and forcibly removed from buses would be followed by swift arrests and prosecutions. Instead, communities are left feeling abandoned while unlawful conduct becomes normalised.

The government must reclaim authority over public roads and transport routes. Law enforcement agencies must act decisively against those who use threats and violence to eliminate competition or control commuters’ choices.

At the heart of this matter is a simple principle: it is not for taxi operators, bus companies or any other interest group to decide how people travel. That choice belongs to citizens. The state has a constitutional duty to defend it at all costs.