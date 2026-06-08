Adcock’s ‘excessive pricing’ of kidney failure products under scrutiny

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The best outcomes happen when patients start planning well before dialysis becomes urgent, says Durban vascular surgeon Dr Vinesh Padayachy.

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In 2017, the Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reminded us that: “The enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, political belief, economic or social condition.”

This is expressly stated in Section 27 (1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

In the South African context, illness rarely comes alone. It comes with fear, rapidly rising cost of living, and time off work you cannot afford and accrued bills that keep growing long after the diagnosis.

It can turn a family home into a place of despair overnight. That is why the excessive pricing of dialysis therapy products case referred to the Competition Tribunal is an issue of national interest.

At the centre of it is an uncomfortable allegation − that Adcock Ingram Critical Care charged excessive prices for products used to treat kidney failure, putting lifesaving care further out of reach for people who were already hanging on by a thread.

Dialysis is not the kind of treatment people can delay until their next salary date. It is what keeps people alive when their kidneys can no longer function. For a patient lying in intensive care, or a family caring for someone with chronic kidney disease, there is no real choice. You take what is available and pray you can survive the cost.

The allegation is that between July 2019 and June 2024, Adcock Ingram Critical Care charged excessive prices for peritoneal dialysis and continuous renal replacement therapy products. They are products tied directly to survival. Peritoneal dialysis can often be done at home. Continuous renal replacement therapy is usually used in hospital intensive care units.

In plain language, the case is about whether a company with significant power in this market charged far more than what was fair for products people rely on to survive. If that allegation is proven, then the damage goes beyond the balance sheets.

It means medical schemes come under more financial pressure, hospitals have to stretch budgets even further and public healthcare feels the squeeze. And ordinary South Africans, many of whom are already one setback away from the rapidly rising cost of living, are left carrying the heaviest burden.

Anyone who has spent a day in a public clinic queue, borrowed money for medicine or watched a loved one grow weaker while costs pile up would understand this story immediately.

SA already carries a heavy burden of an estimated 6% to 17% of people living with chronic kidney disease, a number that is likely to rise because of high rates of diabetes, hypertension, and HIV. So, this is not some distant legal fight for economists and lawyers to argue over.

It is about the mother trying to hold her household together while caring for a sick child. It is about a “Gogo Dlamini” watching her medical bills climb month after month. It is about a worker who falls ill and suddenly sees an entire family’s future wobble. In a country as unequal as ours, the cost of care can decide who gets a fighting chance and who is left behind.

That is why this case matters. Not many people will read the Tribunal papers, but many understand what it means when life becomes more expensive at the very moment you are fighting to hold on to it. If essential healthcare products are treated like any other commodity, priced at whatever desperate people can be made to pay, then something has gone badly wrong.

The Tribunal will decide whether the law was broken, and Adcock Ingram Critical Care will have the chance to answer the allegations. Whatever the legal outcome, this case has already exposed a cruel truth about life in SA. The true cost of excessive healthcare prices is not measured only in rands. It is measured in delayed treatment, sleepless nights, squeezed hospital budgets and the silent panic of families who have nowhere else to turn.

Siyabulela Makunga is spokesperson for the Competition Commission of South Africa