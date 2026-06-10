SOWETAN | Promote employee wellbeing at workplaces

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Gcina collapsed and died in a bathroom cubicle after she had been advised to take Grandpa headache powders for pain.

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The tragic death of Johannesburg call centre worker Gcina Dhladhla has reignited an important national conversation about worker welfare, workplace pressures and employer responsibility.

The 29-year-old reportedly collapsed and died after ill health allegedly linked to her demanding working conditions. According to her family and colleagues, Dhladhla had been struggling physically and mentally for some time. They allege the 12-hour shifts required at her workplace had taken a severe toll on her health.

More disturbing are claims that, despite obtaining medical sick notes after consulting healthcare professionals, she was allegedly pressured to return to work. Faced with economic realities, she could not afford to quit her job − she continued reporting for duty.

The circumstances surrounding her collapse are particularly troubling. Colleagues suggest that after she fainted in a workplace toilet, urgent medical intervention was not immediately prioritised.

Instead, her manager allegedly concerned herself with the costs of taking her to a private hospital located across the road from the office. Whether these allegations are ultimately confirmed or disputed, they raise serious concerns about high-pressure workplace culture and the value placed on employee wellbeing.

Dhladhla’s death is not an isolated incident. Across SA, many workers find themselves trapped in stressful and often toxic work environments. Many endure long hours, unrealistic performance targets and inadequate support systems because they cannot afford to walk away from their jobs.

The resulting physical and emotional strain frequently drives people toward unhealthy coping mechanisms, including excessive alcohol consumption, misuse of medication and substance abuse.

It is equally true that employers are operating under immense pressure. A sluggish economy, rising costs and shrinking profit margins have left many businesses fighting for survival.

Yet economic hardship cannot justify neglecting the rights, dignity and health of employees. SA’s labour laws and constitutional values exist precisely to ensure that workers are protected even during difficult times.

The death of Dhladhla must not become another statistic that briefly captures public attention before being forgotten. Instead, it should serve as a catalyst for a comprehensive review of working conditions, not only in the call centre industry but across all sectors where workers face excessive demands and inadequate protections.

The government, organised labour and business leaders must work together to strengthen oversight, enforce labour standards and promote healthier workplaces.

The memory of Dhladhla must be kept alive through a meaningful reform and renewed commitment to worker wellbeing.