Local football needs to do better for fan stadium experience

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They came in numbers. In huge numbers − 102,000, 252,000, and 40,000 − a cumulative total of 394,000 for six matches at Loftus Versfeld, FNB and Orlando Amstel Arena stadiums respectively.

These were the crowd numbers at the two Soweto derbies held at FNB Stadium this year, and the Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns fixture at the same venue, as well as the home and away clashes between Sundowns and Chiefs.

For some it was an irritation, a speed bump that occurs a mere six times in a football season. Yet for others, their murmurs are turning into a cacophony of groans because of the disturbance and considerable inconvenience caused by long traffic jams whenever these big local matches take place.

The increasing racket of annoyance is not only for those trapped in nightmarish traffic in the stadium vicinity, it is all over the place − on radio, television and social media. These groans have a negative effect on the local game, which leads to silenced vuvuzelas, empty stadiums and audiences switching off and finding alternative entertainment.

The fans are walking away and, in the near future, even the popular Soweto derby, and the matches involving Sundowns and other crowd pullers like Siwelele, could be played in front of family and friends. Local football must take drastic action to ensure a pleasurable fan experience for those still willing to spend their money at stadiums.

The time is now for all the stakeholders to reflect. This off-season, football clubs, the SAPS, metro police, stadium authorities and sponsors need to think ahead for the 2026/2027 season and beyond.

The fact is, South Africans love their cars. This factor needs to be taken into consideration when planning, to ensure that the thousands of fans will leave their cars a distance away from the stadiums, much like we did for the 2010 World Cup.

The Johannesburg and Tshwane joint operations committees (JOC), the PSL’s big three, the league and sponsors must adequately and timeously plan for the six showstopper fixtures − when Amakhosi, the Sea Robbers and Masandawana take on one another at home and away next season.

Event organisers will soon have dates for the big six matches and early planning will ensure everyone, including fans hoping to experience these games for the first time, get a pleasant match experience.

To the clubs in Gauteng, you might already have a draft fixture with matches expected to kick off on August 1. Together with the JOCs and sponsors, please get ready and bring the spirit of 2010 back. We need to see sold out signs and the fans getting a pleasant experience when attending these matches.

The benefit is that clubs will be able to attract new supporters. To the cities of Tshwane and Joburg, make public transport available, with dedicated lanes for buses and taxis. Throw metro rail into the hat and see thousands of fans move as quickly and efficiently as possible. To the metro police: do not contribute to traffic congestion, please coordinate traffic flow better.

To the fans, we don’t all have to drive to the stadiums. Let us use public transport or park and ride facilities.

For the sake of the fans, the off-season should be used effectively, because once the season starts, it is time for implementation, match enjoyment, supporter recruitment and the commercialisation of your asset to the people who are emotionally invested in your product.