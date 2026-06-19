SOWETAN | Da Cruz must prove his mettle at Chiefs

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Fernando da Cruz faces the challenge of building on Kaizer Chiefs’ best league finish in a decade as he begins a new era at Naturena. Picture:

Kaizer Chiefs have finally ended weeks of speculation by appointing Fernando da Cruz as their new head coach. While his arrival has generated excitement among the club’s supporters, it has also raised questions about the direction Amakhosi intend to take after a season that showed signs of progress.

Da Cruz is not an unfamiliar figure at Naturena. Having worked alongside former coach Nasreddine Nabi during the 2024/25 campaign, he already understands the culture, expectations, and pressures that come with coaching one of SA’s biggest football institutions.

That familiarity could prove invaluable as he settles into the demanding role. However, the circumstances surrounding his appointment mean he will be under immediate scrutiny.

He takes over from Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, who stepped in after Nabi’s departure early last season and guided Chiefs to a third-place finish. It represented the club’s best league performance in a decade and offered fans renewed hope that the team was finally moving in the right direction.

For some supporters, the question is simple: why replace coaches who achieved tangible improvement? Da Cruz will, therefore, have to demonstrate very quickly that he can build on that foundation rather than dismantle it.

On paper, he possesses the credentials required for the task. A Uefa Pro Licence is the highest coaching qualification available in world football and reflects years of study and practical experience. Yet, SA football has repeatedly shown that qualifications alone do not guarantee success. Results, consistency, and trophies remain the ultimate measure of a coach’s worth.

Chiefs supporters are among the most passionate and demanding in Africa. They’ve endured a lengthy wait for sustained success, and their patience is understandably thin. Da Cruz will need resilience, strong leadership, and tactical clarity to navigate the inevitable pressure that accompanies every result at the club.

Beyond domestic ambitions, there is also the challenge of continental football. Chiefs have qualified for the CAF Confederation Cup for a second consecutive season. The competition presents an opportunity not only to restore the club’s reputation across Africa but also to demonstrate the value that experienced foreign coaches can bring to South African football.

Da Cruz deserves a fair opportunity to implement his vision. However, with that opportunity comes responsibility. The platform has been prepared by those who came before him. It is now up to the Frenchman to prove that Chiefs made the right choice and that he can elevate the club to greater heights both at home and on the continent.